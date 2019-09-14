Homeland Security officials launch investigation after a hand-drawn swastika was found in one of their buildings

Homeland Security officials are investigating an incident in which a swastika was drawn on the third floor of a building from the department’s St. Elizabeth campus in Washington, DC.

The incident, which was first reported by CNN on Friday, lead the department to issue a statement condemning the act.

“Unfortunately, today a hand drawn swastika was located on the third floor,” Principal Deputy Undersecretary for the Office of Intelligence and Analysis Brian Murphy said in the email, adding that “there is no room in the workplace for such symbols of hate.”

The message prompted a response from another employee, who unintentionally replied to everyone in the email chain: “Check out the latest I&A insanity – as if leadership really cares.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Homeland Security officials are investigating an incident in which a swastika was drawn on the third floor of a building from the department’s St. Elizabeth campus in Washington, DC.

The incident, which was first reported by CNN on Friday, prompted the department to issue a statement condemning the act.

“This display of hate and cowardice does not represent the dedicated hardworking men and women of the [DHS],” Andrew Meehan, the acting assistant secretary for public affairs, said in a statement. “It has no place in an organization that works tirelessly to protect the American people and combat hate in all of its forms.”

Meehan added that the department’s inspector general was notified and was being investigated “to ensure that swift and corrective action is taken.”

Emails reviewed by CNN showed that employees in the building were notified of the incident through an email from Principal Deputy Undersecretary for the Office of Intelligence and Analysis Brian Murphy on Friday.

Read more: Former ICE director and Democratic lawmakers didn’t hide their contempt for each other in fiery hearing

“Unfortunately, today a hand drawn swastika was located on the third floor,” Murphy said in the email, adding that “there is no room in the workplace for such symbols of hate.”

“And there is no room in the workplace for those who ascribe to such a thing,” Murphy reportedly wrote.

Murphy added that the swastika was being removed and asked employees to report anything that was “suspicious.”

The message prompted a response from another employee, who unintentionally replied to everyone in the email chain.

“Check out the latest I&A insanity – as if leadership really cares,” the person said in the email, referring to intelligence and analysis. “I guess I should not be surprised.”

Murphy responded to the email chain’s recipients: “I do care.”

The swastika has been found in other federal workplaces in recent months. A group of US Marines posed to create the symbol using their boots, and posted a picture to an Instagram account. The Marine Corps has since launched an investigation into a Marine reservist based in Palm Beach, Florida.

“There is no place for racial hatred or extremism in the Marine Corps,” Maj. Roger Hollenbeck said to Task & Purpose at the time.