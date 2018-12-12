When a homeless man was admitted to a hospital, his 4 stray dog friends patiently waited for him at the door

caption Waiting for their friend. source Facebook/Cris Mamprim

A nurse at a Brazilian hospital shared the heartwarming story of one of her homeless patients.

The man, César, came into the emergency room at 3 a.m. for help with a pre-existing health condition.

The nurse, Cris Mamprim, and her colleagues noticed a group of stray dogs waiting for César at the entrance of the hospital, as he takes care of them and feeds them.

Dogs are too good for this world.

On December 9, Cris Mamprim was working the night shift at Hospital Regional Alto Vale in Rio do Sul, Brazil, when a homeless man named César came in seeking treatment.

While he was getting treated for a pre-existing condition, Mamprim noticed that a group of dogs had congregated outside the door, waiting for their friend to get released. And, as Mamprim noted on The Dodo, these dogs looked much more well-fed than your average stray animals.

Read more: An IKEA store in Italy is letting stray dogs inside to warm up during the winter, and the pictures will warm your heart

César eventually admitted that he had stopped eating in order to care for his furry friends, Mamprim shared on Facebook. “A simple person, without luxury, who depends on help to overcome the hunger, the cold, the pain, the evils of the world, has by his side the best companions, and the exchange is reciprocal,” wrote Mamprim.

She added, “Seeing them like this, waiting at the door, just shows how well they are cared for and loved.”

These good boys refused to leave until César was ready to join them. But not before the hospital staff allowed them inside for a meal.

Read the full post below, and maybe have the tissues ready.

