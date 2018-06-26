Before-and-after photos show Cleveland’s abandoned homes that now sell for less than $90,000

- source
- Slavic Village Development
Cleveland’s metro area was hit earlier and harder by the 2007 foreclosure crisis than most cities in the US. Slavic Village, a neighborhood on Cleveland’s southeast side, experienced particularly bad aftershocks from the recession.
In the span of just three months in early 2007, 783 homes filed for foreclosure. Many of them ended up abandoned. As these homes decayed, they were broken into, vandalized, and sometimes stripped of piping and wiring, causing them to become havens for squatters.
Stacia Pugh, a longtime resident, believed that she could turn the neighborhood around. In 2013, she cofounded the Slavic Village Recovery Project, a company that partners with nonprofits flips vacant homes. The renovated homes have sold anywhere from $50,000 to $87,000.
Here are a few of the recent rehabs, before and after.
The project, now called Slavic Village Rediscovered (SVR), fixes up abandoned homes in a one-square-mile section of the five-square-mile neighborhood.
- source
- Slavic Village Development
The project started as a response to Slavic Village’s housing crisis, which started in 2007. By 2013, the neighborhood had more than 1,200 abandoned properties.
“It was a scary time,” Pughe told Business Insider.
Over the past five years, the team has completed more than 200 renovations. The first home, pictured below, sold for $52,000 in 2013.
- source
- Slavic Village Development
SVR demolished around 500 residences that couldn’t be saved in Slavic Village, one of Cleveland’s oldest neighborhoods.
“Some of the 100-year-old homes weren’t built to last 100 years,” Pughe said. “But many were built extremely well and had a lot of character. We tried to save those.”
3823 Cullen Drive is one of the SVR’s most largest and most recent rehabs.
- source
- Slavic Village Development
The interior was in shambles.
- source
- Slavic Village Development
The team gutted the 5-bedroom property.
- source
- Slavic Village Development
The home received a new roof, paint job, furnace, concrete driveway …
- source
- Slavic Village Development
… as well as new kitchen cabinets, countertops, appliances, bathrooms, and hardwood flooring. The plumbing and electrical systems were also replaced.
- source
- Slavic Village Development
A local mailman recently bought the home for $86,900 in the company’s biggest sale so far.
- source
- Slavic Village Development
The home at 3651 East 63rd Street had laid abandoned for about a decade. Another vacant property next door was demolished.
- source
- Slavic Village Development
Much of the ceiling throughout the home was caving in.
- source
- Slavic Village Development
It also hadn’t been renovated since the 1970s.
- source
- Slavic Village Development
SVR painted the exterior a bright periwinkle.
- source
- Slavic Village Development
The team also re-carpeted the interior and replaced the kitchen cabinets and countertops. It sold in December 2017 for $71,900.
- source
- Slavic Village Development
Farther south, 5707 Hege Avenue’s exterior needed less work.
- source
- Slavic Village Development
The inside was a different story.
- source
- Slavic Village Development
In the garage, there was a nearly-collapsed ceiling and an abandoned car. The windows in the back were also boarded up.
“Everything was out-of-date,” Pughe said.
- source
- Slavic Village Development
The team gutted the three-bedroom home and painted it two shades of blue.
- source
- Slavic Village Development
Its current listing price is $71,900.
Inside, SVR built a custom handrail for the stairs, knocked down a wall to open up the floor plan, and gave the home a new kitchen.
- source
- Slavic Village Development
The floors are now lined with new carpet.
- source
- Slavic Village Development
7005 Ottawa Road needed a new roof.
- source
- Slavic Village Development
The three-bedroom home didn’t let in much natural light, and the kitchen wallpaper was unflattering.
- source
- Slavic Village Development
The renovated property is now under contract for $78,900 — $2,000 above its asking price.
- source
- Slavic Village Development
SVR removed a wall in one of the home’s rooms and fixed the ceiling.
- source
- Slavic Village Development
The bathroom also received a makeover.
- source
- Slavic Village Development
The team kept the staircase’s original oak banister and restored the wooden paneling in the foyer and closets.
- source
- Slavic Village Development
“We strove to save the historic nature of the home,” Pughe said.
More than 700 homes still lie vacant in Slavic Village, but Pughe said her team won’t stop until they’re all fixed up.
- source
- Slavic Village Development
While SVR is now selling its renovated homes for more money than when it launched, the company is more focused on improving the neighborhood and providing affordable housing for longtime residents.
“We don’t really seek to make large profits,” Pughe said. “It’s more about rehabbing the homes, and building new opportunities for homeownership and racial equity.”