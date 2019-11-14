These candles smell like home, and they’re the perfect gift this holiday season

source Homesick

It may sound crazy, but scent is very closely tied to memory. That’s why when you smell cookies baking in the oven, you feel like you’re back in your kitchen helping grandma decorate cookies with icing and sprinkles.

To come up with the customized scents for each city and state, Homesick polled people from those areas to find out what home smelled like to them. The results range from the hilarious – like Jewish Christmas, which smells like, “Buttered popcorn and a movie at the local theatre followed by an overindulgence of Chinese food with friends and family,” – to the classics, like Grandma’s Kitchen, which smells like “The scents of rich butter mixed with touches of apple, cinnamon, clove and a hint of sugar cookie. Tonka bean and sugar finish out this homey aroma.”

Each candle is made from all-natural soy wax, which is hand-poured into a classy glass container. The simple black and white labels look cool and let you know what candle you’re smelling. The candles come in cute, colorful boxes, making them perfect gifts for anyone who wants a whiff of nostalgia in their home away from home. Homesick’s candles are also really reasonably priced at $29.95 and you get free one-day shipping on Amazon.

We tried a few Homesick candles, and we enjoyed the different scents.

Homesick’s New York City candle smells like Macy’s in Herald Square

As denizens of New York City, the Insider Picks team typically remembers the malodorous smells we catch a whiff on the street rather than the candle’s idealistic “scents of spring days in Central Park, Fine department stores, and concrete.”

Insider Picks reporter Mara Leighton said it best when she described the candle as “what New York smells like in your dreams before you actually move here.” Still, we cannot deny that the candle smells a lot like Macy’s in Herald Square, or that the scent is infinitely preferable to the iffy smell of the city streets and the subway.

When I burned the NYC candle in my apartment, it smelled amazing. The gentle scent made my entire apartment smell great, and it burned evenly without whittling down the wick at all even after several hours.

Homesick’s Holiday candle smells like Grandma’s house in the woods

The Holiday candle hit all the right notes with its scents of “freshly cut Pine trees and pomander balls; Mom’s sugar cookies and Grandma’s pies, warm from the oven.” The whole Insider Picks team agreed that it smelled wonderful.

I brought it home to test in my apartment, and it was wonderful. Just like the NYC candle, it burned evenly and beautifully all evening long. The scent of this Holiday candle is even more aromatic and lovely – especially for this time of year.

When I closed, my eyes, the gentle pine scent reminded me of Christmastime at my Grandma’s house, which was surrounded by pine trees. The hint of cinnamon in there brought me right back to baking Swedish cinnamon buns with her, too. It’s my favorite of the two I tried.

There’s nothing better than a beautiful candle to bring holiday cheer and coziness to your home.

Homesick also makes an oil diffuser

If you don’t like candles because of the risk of fire, you may prefer Homesick’s oil diffuser. It has a 100-milliliter water tank that can diffuse scents for up to six hours, and you can choose from several different Homesick oils that smell the same as the brand’s candles.

At $29.95, Homesick candles are so reasonably priced that you can get a different one for each person on your list. College students and new-ish grown-ups who are just getting started in a new city or state will love the nostalgia factor, and anyone who likes candles will appreciate how well made they are.