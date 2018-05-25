Honda built a Civic pickup truck and it’s absolutely insane

caption The Honda Civic Type R pickup truck. source Honda

The Honda Civic pickup truck has arrived.

The folks at Honda UK created a pickup truck based on the new Honda Civic Type R.

The pickup codenamed Project P uses the same 306 horsepower engine as the standard Type R.

Honda has current plans to put the Civic pickup into production.

Before there was the car-based crossover SUV, there was the car-based pickup truck. Ford had the Ranchero while the Chevy offered up the legendary El Camino. More recently, Australia’s Holden produced the Maloo.

Now, Honda has entered the fray with a Civic-based pickup. Think of it as a Civic-amino if you will.

And it’s based on not just any Civic, but the Civic Type R – the fastest Civic of them all.

The Honda Civic Type R Pickup is the creation of the Product Engineering department at Honda UK.

“This Civic Type R Pickup Truck concept by the special team at our Swindon-based plant demonstrates the passion and commitment of the team there – going above and beyond outside working hours to deliver the final product,” Honda UK executive Phil Webb said in a statement.

Codenamed “Project P,” the Civic pickup is based on a pre-production Type R road car, but with the roof and rear cabin cut out and replaced with a truck bed. As a result, the pickup shares the same powertrain, suspension, gearbox with the standard Civic Type R. This means the Civic-amino will still be able to do 60 mph in less than six seconds and reach a top speed of over 165 mph.

The Honda Civic Type R is powered by a 306 horsepower, 2.0 liter, turbocharged-inline-four-cylinder sending power to the front wheels through a six-speed manual transmission.

According to Civic Pickup’s project lead, Alyn James, the company is even thinking about taking it to Germany’s legendary Nürburgring to make a run at the record for the fastest front-wheel-drive pickup.

As cool as the Civic-amino may be, it’s unlike it will ever become a production model.

“There are no plans to put this into production,” Webb added. “But we will be using it to transport our lawn and garden products as and when required!”