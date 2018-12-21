Honda Malaysia fires employee for viral Facebook comment saying God failed to save fireman Adib

Caryn Yean was fired two days after angry netizens posted screenshots of her comment on Adib’s death on the Facebook page of her employer, Honda distributor Sri Utama Auto Sdn Bhd. Facebook/Ariff Shazni

While the past few days have seen most Malaysians grieving for deceased fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, one woman’s viral comment about his death has caused her to lose her job.

Carmaker Honda confirmed on Thursday (Dec 20) that it had fired employee Caryn Yean after she posted an “insensitive” comment on a Facebook livestream of a press conference, where Minister of Housing and Local Government Zuraida Kamaruddin announced Adib’s death, the New Straits Times reported.

The fireman passed away on Dec 17 from injuries sustained during the Seafield temple riots last month.

Translated, Yean’s comment said: “It wasn’t the government’s failure (to prevent Adib’s death)… It was your God’s failure to heal him.”

The comment was widely condemned by netizens.

Some netizens then discovered that Yean worked at Honda distributor Sri Utama Auto Sdn Bhd, and proceeded to post complaints about her behaviour on the reviews section of the company’s Facebook page.

On Tuesday (Dec 18), the company’s director, Wong Chee Keong, said in a statement that Yean had been suspended while an internal investigation was being conducted.

In a second post that same day, Honda Malaysia said it “unreservedly” apologised for Yean’s “insensitive and thoughtless comment”.

Two days later on Thursday (Dec 20), the company announced it had fired Yean.

“We will be more attentive in training and educating our employees to instill high moral values and respect for all individuals at all times,” it said.

Read also: