I checked out Honda’s $5 million private jet, one of the cheapest in the world, and saw just how much your money gets you

caption The HondaJet Elite at the Paris Air Show in June. source Sinéad Baker/Business Insider

Honda’s private jet starts at a price of $5.3 million – one of the cheapest prices on the market.

It promises luxurious and adjustable interiors and efficient fuel consumption with a quiet cabin.

We took a look inside, and here’s what the jet is like.

Honda unveiled its HondaJet Elite in 2018, aiming to provide a luxurious experience that it also relatively affordable.

Starting at just over $5 million, the Elite is an updated version of its previous private jet, which was Honda’s first foray into aviation and the product of 30 years of research.

We checked one of the Elite jets out at the Paris Air Show and saw that while it is small and fairly basic, the jet is a perfect option for the cheaper end of the private jet market.

Here’s what the HondaJet Elite is like:

The HondaJet Elite has a range of 1,650 miles (2,655 kilometers) and can cruise at up to 43,000 feet.

source Sinéad Baker/Business Insider

The jet’s door converts into the stairs for easy boarding.

source Sinéad Baker/Business Insider

Two leathers seats face you when you climb aboard.

source Sinéad Baker/Business Insider

The cabin is 4.8 feet tall, so you may have to crouch a bit. The cabin is also five feet across, and 17.8 feet long.

The plane can seat up to seven people in total, including the seats in the cockpit.

And two more when you look back towards the entrance. You can also see another seat behind these chairs, which faces you when you board the jet.

source Sinéad Baker/Business Insider

The side facing seat opposite the door is optional, and can be replaced with extra space for luggage.

There is a generous amount of space between the seats, and each seat has its own window (which was tinted blue at the Paris Air Show, but can also be clear glass). You can also pull a table out of the armrest area under the window.

source Sinéad Baker/Business Insider

An optional feature is the ability to use your phone to alter the audio, lighting, temperature, in the cabin, as well as to change the shade of the window, which is controlled electronically.

The cabin is filled with small details like these handy cupholders.

source Sinéad Baker/Business Insider

There is a bathroom at the back behind a sliding door, and you can even belt yourself into the toilet. Many small private jets do not have toilets, so this is a major perk for the HondaJet.

source Sinéad Baker/Business Insider

The toilet even has a sink with running water.

source Sinéad Baker/Business Insider

Lights in the bathroom and between the numerous windows, as well as on the ceiling, keep the interior bright.

source Sinéad Baker/Business Insider

The seats are also fully adjustable, so you can move them closer together and into the cabin aisle.

And a larger window between the chairs offers better views when open, as well as serving as an emergency exit.

source Sinéad Baker/Business Insider

The cockpit is designed so it can flown by just one pilot, leaving the other seat available for a passenger. Two pilots can be used if desired, however.

source Sinéad Baker/Business Insider

The cockpit uses Garmin technology, and Honda says its 14-inch displays touch screen controls “offer enhanced navigation, flight planning, and control.”

The engines are mounted over the wings, an unusual step that Honda says makes for a quieter and more spacious cabin, and for more fuel efficiency.

source Sinéad Baker/Business Insider

The jet uses a carbon composite airframe instead of aluminium. It is designed to be stronger and lighter, and Honda promises “increased cabin space, better performance, and greater fuel efficiency” as a result.

The plane has a long nose, designed to reduce air drag and increase fuel efficiency.

source Sinéad Baker/Business Insider

This plane is in the “Ruby Red” color. It also comes in “Ice Blue” and “Monarch Orange.”