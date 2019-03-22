Honestbee’s Fresh now lets more customers choose delivery slots down to the hour – here are all the eligible areas in Singapore

Tech company honestbee is turning up the competition in the online grocery market, with a new service that allows consumers to order items by one-hour time slots.

Starting on Thursday (March 21), the new option is open only to honestbee Fresh customers in selected areas. They are: Depot Road, HabourFront, Telok Blangah, Pasir Panjang, Kent Ridge, Queenstown, Commonwealth, Redhill, Bukit Merah and Alexandra Road.

A check on the app shows that orders amounting to S$40 and above are eligible for free delivery. Orders under the minimum required amount will be charged S$5.

The concierge fee, which honestbee charges for its trained shopper and customer services, has also been waived, the company said.

When Business Insider tried to make an order for milk on the honestbee app, a large range of one-hour time slots were open. Same-day delivery was also available. However, choices were limited to a four-day period (Thursday to Sunday).

In a statement released on the same day, honestbee said that there are now 20 per cent more products available via its Fresh supermarket service.

“Our goal is to become the go-to app that customers can use to meet their lifestyle requirements,” Jingren Tan, general manager of groceries at honestbee said.

These announcements come less than a week after competitor RedMart made its official move to the Lazada app. Also a grocery delivery service, RedMart allows customers to pick two-hour delivery time slots from 7am to 10pm, within a period of seven days from the time of order.

The Lazada-owned brand charges a S$5.99 delivery fee for orders that are under S$40. For non-members, orders between S$40 and S$100 are charged S$3.99.

