Honey’s cofounder just bought a $60 million ‘Sky Garden’ Bel Air mansion after selling his company to PayPal for $4 billion

In November, PayPal bought online coupon company Honey for $4 billion.

Honey cofounder George Runa just bought a $60 million home in Los Angeles, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The nine-bedroom, 14 bathroom house was designed by South African firm SAOTA as a “sky garden.”

LA-based coupon finding company Honey became PayPal’s most expensive acquisition to date last year, when it was acquired for $4 billion. Honey cofounder George Ruan just made a major purchase after selling the company, which he cofounded in 2012.

“Sky Garden,” the home Ruan purchased for $60 million, is located on one of the highest ridges in Bel Air. It is about 21,000-square-feet on 1.15 acres, The Wall Street Journal reported. It has nine bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, plus a guest house and four kitchens. The house is part of the Viewpoint Collection’s development of luxury real estate around Los Angeles, which is also behind the ten-acre Owlwood Estate listed at $115 million, and the 11,000-square-foot modern farmhouse on Knoll Drive.

A full photoshoot hasn’t been scheduled yet, but SAOTA shared some of the renderings with Business Insider, and they show how luxurious the home is. Take a look inside.

The Bel Air home Ruan bought was listed privately.

SAOTA designers said that the home was envisioned as an “expansive garden in the sky.” It has 270-degree views of Downtown Los Angeles, the Bel Air Stone Canyon Reservoir, Century City, and the Pacific Ocean.

The house has just about everything: four kitchens with stone and marble finishes, a separate guest house, and even a wellness center with a gym, sauna, and steam room.

Outdoors, the property has an infinity pool, outdoor barbecue and bar.

Hot and cold plunge pools and outdoor lounge areas make the outside as appealing as the inside.