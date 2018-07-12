A honeymoon planner for billionaires says he’s built a private beach, booked first-class flights for birds, and sourced 16 types of condoms

- source
- Ditty_about_summer/Shutterstock
- Billionaire honeymoons are out of this world – especially when it comes to their requests.
- Writer Brandon Presser recently spent time with luxury travel consultancy Ovation Vacations, according to an article he wrote for Bloomberg, and it was an eye-opening peek at the whims of rich people.
- Some of the wildest requests involve stocking a minibar with 16 different condoms and rebuilding a Caribbean beach in front of a couple’s villa after it was destroyed by a storm for $50,000.
If you think planning the logistics for your honeymoon is a nightmare, then you need to spend some time with Ovation Vacations, a luxury travel consultancy for billionaires.
That’s exactly what writer Brandon Presser did for an article for Bloomberg, in which he gained firsthand experience in arranging honeymoons for rich people – for better or for worse.
As the mastermind behind honeymoon planning for the world’s richest people, Ovation Vacations charges a minimum of $20,000 to plan a honeymoon, but it doesn’t take long for the bill to increase – especially when a private flight is involved, writes Pressler. On the average trip of 2.78 weeks, accommodation typically runs for $1,950 a night, he says.
“We’ll do anything for our clients as long as it’s legal in the country they’re visiting,” Ovation Vacations president Jack Ezon told Presser.
Presser does the math: With more than 200 honeymoons a year at an average of $20,000 a trip, Ovation Vacations plans almost $1 million worth of honeymoon travel every month.
But some trips alone exceed that – like a monthlong $1.85 million yacht trip in the Indian Ocean and a $1.62 million 45-day tour from Oceania to the Mediterranean for a royal couple.
- source
- Shutterstock/Ollyy
But planning such luxurious honeymoons also means earning generous tips. Ezon told Presser that such tips have come in the form of $100,000 checks and Hermès cuffs, to name a few.
If there’s one thing Presser learned during his brief experiences arranging a meeting with the pope for a client and coordinating an international flight for a sheikh’s bird, it’s that billionaires have some one-of-a-kind requests for post-nuptial perfection – requests that involve jumping through a lot of hoops to meet.
Ezon and the Ovation Vacations team shared countless stories with Presser – here are some of the wildest requests they’ve made happen:
- Stocking a minibar with 16 different types of condoms for a new husband
- Remodeling a hotel bathroom’s granite sink by raising it by seven inches for $40,000, so a TV actress wouldn’t have to bend over to wash her face during a five-night stay
- Rebuilding a Caribbean beach in front of a couple’s villa after it was destroyed by a storm for $50,000
- Hiring German clinicians to supply intravenous vitamin B-12 solutions for Champagne hangovers at the cost of $2,250 a day
- Booking $21,055 first-class suites on transatlantic Emirates and Etihad flights for falcons (the birds)
- Arranging a meet-and-greet with Vladimir Putin