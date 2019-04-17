Honeywell Names Brian Davis as President of ASEAN

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – April 17, 2019 – Honeywell, (NYSE:HON), a Fortune 100 diversified global technology and manufacturing leader, today announced the appointment of Brian Davis as the new President of Honeywell ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), succeeding Briand Greer who will be retiring in June this year.









Brian Davis – President of Honeywell ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nation)

Charged with overseeing business across six main ASEAN markets — Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam — Davis will play a critical role in driving Honeywell’s growth in the region.

Davis joined Honeywell in September 2006, holding multiple senior leadership roles, including most recently, Vice President of Asia Pacific (APAC), Commercial Aviation, under Honeywell’s Aerospace strategic business group. He also held the position of Aerospace leader for Honeywell International Sdn Bhd (HISB), the first multi-national company to have joined the Malaysian government’s Principal Hub Initiative in 2015.

A seasoned executive with more than 20 years’ experience in the airlines industry, Davis served in numerous leadership and management positions at Mesa Air Group, US Airways, Pro Air Inc., and United Airlines. Under his strong leadership, Honeywell’s APAC Commercial Aviation business demonstrated consistent growth while supporting a broad network of aviation and aerospace partners, customers and key stakeholders. Under Davis, Honeywell recently established its Aerospace aftermarket headquarters in Malaysia, with key decision-making level executives in place to accelerate response time to customers.

“Macro trends such as rapid urbanization, increased infrastructure, improved well-being of people and communities, improved industrial production and manufacturing are providing technology-driven companies such as Honeywell with the opportunity to drive smarter and more sustainable growth through innovation,” said Shane Tedjarati, President of Honeywell’s Global High Growth Regions.

“Briand Greer has been instrumental in driving Honeywell’s growth in ASEAN in the past three years and I am confident that Davis has the right experience, innovative thinking and leadership qualities to help us transition into a prominent software technology player with a long-term commitment to the region,” Tedjarati continued.





Honeywell has been present in ASEAN for more than 30 years and the region remains as one of Honeywell’s priority high-growth markets. Today, Honeywell’s four strategic business groups all have substantial presences in ASEAN, and the company employs about 4,000 people across the region.