Hong Kong 100 elevated to Series in the Ultra-Trail® World Tour

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – November 30, 2018 – Vibram® Hong Kong 100 is delighted to announce its elevation to “Series” level in the Ultra Trail® World Tour (UTWT). This confirms Vibram® Hong Kong 100’s place among the eight most prestigious trail races in the world and as the only Series event in Asia. This further increases the race’s allure to athletes competing for top rankings in the UTWT, the world’s premier trail racing series.

The 9th edition of the Vibram® Hong Kong 100 will be held on 19 and 20 January 2019. The race was first held in 2011 and has quickly become one of the most popular events in the global trail running calendar, attracting over 7,000 applicants from 60 countries for just 1,800 places. Hong Kong hosted the UTWT 2017 awards ceremony in January this year, the first time the celebration has ever been held outside Europe.





The 9th edition of the Vibram® Hong Kong 100 will be held on 19 and 20 January 2019. (Photo credit: Conan Jin)

Janet Ng, the Vibram® Hong Kong 100 Race Director, said the race’s elevation was “a tribute to the Hong Kong trail running community, which provides incredible support for the race, along with roughly 1,000 volunteers, the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department, St. John Ambulance, the Emergency Services, the sponsors and the Hong Kong Tourism Board. It’s great to see all this hard work and enthusiasm acknowledged, and we are looking forward to welcoming everyone to the festivities here in Hong Kong in January”.

“The Hong Kong Tourism Board is delighted to support this thrilling spectacle, as we have long been promoting Hong Kong’s diverse travel experiences, including sports and outdoor activities, to showcase the city’s vibrancy and dynamic appeal to visitors,” said Anthony Lau, Executive Director of the Hong Kong Tourism Board. “The course is based around Hong Kong’s famous MacLehose Trail and covers some of the most beautiful scenery in Hong Kong, including verdant mountains, remote beaches, natural flora and fauna, and stunning reservoirs, finishing with the descent from Tai Mo Shan, Hong Kong’s highest peak. With such carefully selected scenic sections, we hope that all visitors and runners have an enjoyable race through the captivating natural landscape of Hong Kong.”

For details, visit www.hk100-ultra.com/.