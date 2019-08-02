12 photos show thousands of protesters flooding into Hong Kong’s airport, leading to hundreds of canceled flights

Thousands of protesters demonstrated at Hong Kong International Airport on Monday, leading to the canceling of all flights.

Protests have been held nearly every day for the past two months, over China’s tightening grip on the island.

For the fourth day in a row, protesters congregated at Hong Kong International Airport to demonstrate over Chinese rule.

With thousands of protestors taking over the arrival and departure halls, the world’s eighth busiest airport was eventually forced to cancel all flights.

Thousands of protesters descended on Hong Kong’s airport on Monday to protest what they see as a tightening grip by the Chinese government.

The demonstration resulted in all flights being canceled. Officials hope to have the world’s eighth busiest airport up and running by Tuesday morning.

Protesters and police have been clashing in Hong Kong almost every day for more than nine weeks.

The protests were sparked more than two months ago over a controversial bill that proposes extraditing prisoners to mainland China.

When Hong Kong was returned to Chinese rule in 1997, there was an agreement that Hong Kong citizens would be afforded certain freedoms not given to mainland citizens. The new bill is thought to be an infringement on the “one country, two systems” idea.

caption Protestors leave the Hong Kong airport on foot on Monday. source Thomas Peter/Reuters

The protests have now grown to encompass calls for democratic reforms and an inquiry into the conduct of police in their clashes with the demonstrators.

Many of the airport demonstrators on Monday wore eye patches after a photo from Sunday’s protests showed a female demonstrator bleeding from the eye after being shot by a rubber bullet.

Police have also used tear gas against protesters during other demonstrations. The demonstrations at the airport for the last four days have been largely peaceful, have been peaceful, though travelers have found the experience frustrating.

source Thomas Peter/Reuters

Many of the passengers marooned in Hong Kong were ordered to leave the airport during the protests unless they had a ticket to leave the city within the next 24 hours.

This caused a traffic jam on the roads leading back into the city.

Chinese officials issued a statement on Monday, saying the protests were “beginning to show the sprouts of terrorism” and posed an “existential threat” to the population.

