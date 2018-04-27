Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam to lead RICS Hong Kong Annual Conference 2018, ‘Establishing Hong Kong as the Nucleus of a Thriving Greater Bay Area’

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 27 April 2018 – RICS (Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors) announces Mrs Carrie Lam, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, will lead the RICS Hong Kong Annual Conference 2018 on 18 May as its guest of honour.

The conference, “Establishing Hong Kong as the nucleus of a thriving Greater Bay Area“, will explore how Hong Kong can leverage its economic strengths to drive Greater Bay Area (GBA) development. The conference will take place on Friday 18 May 2018 at Grand Hyatt Hong Kong. Chief Executive Mrs Carrie Lam will deliver the opening address, illustrating the government’s macro-level view of the city’s role and potential in the GBA.

“The theme of the conference is well-chosen, timely and important for Hong Kong’s future,” Chief Executive Mrs Carrie Lam said. “Our strength in various professional services makes us an indispensable player in the GBA development. To seize new opportunities, the Government will continue to look for measures and arrangements that will assist the surveying profession in their business development in the Bay Area”.

The RICS Hong Kong Annual Conference is attended by hundreds of industry professionals and key decision makers every year. Specialists from academia, government, and experts from a broad range of industries will deliver presentations and join panel discussions that explore a possible blueprint for Hong Kong to capitalise on the vast potential unleashed from future growth in the GBA.

The Honourable Mrs Regina Ip Lau Suk-yee, GBS, JP, Legislative Council Member, Hong Kong SAR and Chairperson, New People’s Party, will analyse the role of the GBA in China’s rise as a global economic power. Dr Justin Chiu, Chairman, ARA Asset Management Limited, will examine the GBA’s impact on Hong Kong’s real estate and construction sectors. Prof Ling Kar-Kan Ling, SBS, Director, Jockey Club Design Institute for Social Innovation; Professor of Practice (Planning), The Hong Kong Polytechnic University; Honourable Professor, The University of Hong Kong, will present “The first step in future-proofing Hong Kong”.

“As the GBA’s super-connector, Hong Kong is best suited to be the gateway city to promote cross-border transactions and cooperation between China and the rest of the World,” said Mr Clement Lau FRICS, Chair of RICS Hong Kong Board. “RICS’ role in the GBA is to support Hong Kong in realising its potential in the Bay Area — for the benefit of our economy and that of the entire region”.

More information of the conference and registration details are available from the Conference website: rics.org/hkconference

