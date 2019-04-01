Hong Kong Chiropractors finds a solution to Low Back Pain

BERLIN, GERMANY – Media OutReach – 1 April 2019 – Neck and back pain become an international health crisis. The WHO’s report shows that low back pain is the chief cause of global disability. Managing these conditions is challenging and effective models must be intergraded.













World leading professionals have met last week to discuss about the solutions for those suffered from spinal disorders. The future healthcare, EPIC: evidence-based, people centric, inter-professional, and collaborative.





Chiropractic Doctors Association of Hong Kong (CDAHK) have received World Spine Day Award in 2017. Drs Eric Chu, Vincent Chan, Albert Leung, Valerie Chu, Jeffrey Ng, and Lucina Ng, have been been worked in different task forces and developed the chiropractic profession of Hong Kong. Dr Eric Chun-Pu Chu, Chairman of the CDAHK, had released a subluxation based model. He demonstrated its superiority compared with the current mainstream models. New York Medical Group (NYMG) is his case study in EPIC.





E- Evidence Based: A subluxation model of healthcare focuses with the prevention care. Doctors of NYMG serves a majority of patients (60%) in prevention of disorders; 30% was the pain-based; and 10% was abandoned by the traditional healthcare. They are difficult to diagnose. The subluxation model gives one successfully alternative route.





P- People Centric: Personal Health Manager (PHM) is integrated to work at patient’s best interest. The PHM can avoid the practitioner’s over-treatment and bias opinion. As most of the researches were disciplinary rooted, people centric can sometimes not supported by the research evidence. However, the PHM provides patient’s freedom to choose, which increases the patients’ satisfaction in healthcare.





I- Inter-professional: For non-surgical cases, chiropractor, psychiatrist, physiotherapist, and traditional Chinese medicine practitioners serve as the main treatments; and surgeons help to rule out the major pathology. For surgical cases, orthopedic and neurosurgeons serve as the main, all the rest of the team assist to provide them care.





C- Collaborative: Collaboration apply to the others apart from the professionals. We collaborate with various industry standards, ensuring the quality and cost.





The Hong Kong model has been praised by many. Chiropractic colleges in UK, Spain, and Germany gave their compliments. “Our delightful demonstration of the model may be the best way to help concerned people. We are honored to receive worldwide recognitions ” said Eric Chu.



