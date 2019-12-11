Featuring 13 Designers from Hong Kong and Abroad ; Showcasing the Possibilities when Craftsmanship is Integrated into Everyday Design
HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 11 December 2019 – Design Spectrum, the new design initiative organised by Hong Kong Design
Centre (HKDC) with sponsorship from
Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special
Administrative Region (HKSAR Government), is showcasing Asian design philosophy
in four thematic exhibitions at 7 Mallory Street, a Grade II Historic Building
in Wan Chai. As we approach the halfway point of the four-part programme, for
the third exhibition, Refined Touch: Crossover Between Design and Craft,
different designers and artisans from Hong Kong and abroad have been
invited to showcase their creations with origins in both design and craft,
encouraging visitors to rethink the relationship between the two. Design
Spectrum will also offer a series of workshops where design and craftsmanship
enthusiasts can discover more at first hand. This year, Design Spectrum is one
of the 16 anchor sites of BODW City Programme (CityProg) to jointly promote the community creativity.
From December 2, 2019 to January 19, 2020, Hong Kong Design Centre Presents REFINED TOUCH: CROSSOVER BETWEEN DESIGN & CRAFT, Third DESIGN SPECTRUM Exhibition at 7 Mallory Street, Wan Chai.
REFINED TOUCH: CROSSOVER BETWEEN DESIGN & CRAFT showcases 13 designers and design units, 30 design projects and more than 70 exhibits from around Asia including Samuel Chan, a designer at the British furniture brand Joined and Jointed, studied at the renowned London College of Furniture in the United Kingdom, and aims to bring out the potential of wood in his work.
A SHOWCASE OF THE POSSIBILITIES
OF DESIGN WHEN IT DRAWS ON LOCAL CRAFT TRADITIONS
From December 2, 2019 to January 19, 2020, Refined
Touch: Crossover Between Design and Craft, curated by cross-disciplinary
design practitioner and seasoned international exhibition curator Amy Chow,
showcases 13 designers and design units, 30 design projects and more than 70
exhibits from around Asia. Comments Amy: “The inheritance of craftsmanship
reflects local culture. In this exhibition, most of the exhibits focus on the
balance between contemporary design and local craftsmanship. This themed series
of exhibitions highlights specific perspectives on materials, aesthetics,
lifestyles and design concepts, and not only addresses a single art piece or
mass production of design, but also discusses how craftsmanship adds to design.”
The exhibition presents the excellence of craftsmen and the way in which their
personalities shape their work, and shows the possibilities of craftsmanship’s
influence on design.
A LINE-UP OF GLOBAL EXPERTS
HIGHLIGHT THE POWER OF DESIGN
The designers and design units in the exhibition have
received numerous international rewards. In addition to local Hong Kong
designers, they include design practitioners from the United Kingdom,
Singapore, Taiwan, Japan and Korea who are experts in fields including
clothing, furniture, lifestyle products, cutlery and more. Samuel Chan, a
designer at the British furniture brand Joined and Jointed, studied at the
renowned London College of Furniture in the United Kingdom, and aims to bring
out the potential of wood in his work. Priscilla Shunmugam, the founder of
Singaporean brand
Ong Shunmugam, uses the cheongsam as the basis of her
women’s fashion collections, and is influenced by other craft traditions
including Southeast Asian batik, tie-dye and Chinese brocade, etc. Other
exhibitors include Taiwanese multi-disciplinary designer Chun Leung Chan, who
has moved from graphic design to fashion design; Descry Taiwan-Alishan, an
exhibition by I’DER Visual Image Design from Taiwan, in which the shape of the island
is recreated using flowers and tea bushes; RE;CODE, which gives traditional
Korean hanbok outfits a contemporary reinterpretation; OIMU, also from Korea,
which is updating incense for a new generation; and hers design inc from Japan,
which creates geometrically patterned furniture with strong roots in Zen
Buddhism.
LOCAL CRAFTSMEN WIDEN THE
DEFINITION OF DESIGN
The craftsmen in the exhibition focus on the practice
of traditional skills, and how those skills can be migrated into design so that
new territory can be explored. Among them are a group of local designers who
incorporate both design and craft, and are helping to reinvent craftsmanship.
One of them, Niko Leung, who is also an artist and product designer, has
visited centuries-old ceramics factories in the Netherlands, Jingdezhen in the
Mainland and Japan for internship and work. She started to investigate glass
craftsmanship, which is more eco-friendly compared to ceramics, after becoming
familiar with the skills of ceramics craftsmanship. Niko works in both ceramics
and glass, and uses techniques from both to design and craft utensils. Other
participating Hong Kong designers are Polly Ho and Andy Wong, founders of LOOM
LOOP, a brand that makes clothing from tea silk; June Lau from Novel, an
accessories brand that captures the beauty of butterflies using Suzhou
embroidery and beads; Arto Wong, a young fashion designer who merges knitting
patterns and Chinese characters; and Julie Progin and Jesse Mc Lin, Swiss and
American ceramics designers who are based in Hong Kong.
ACTIVITIES GIVE THE PUBLIC A
FIRST-HAND EXPERIENCE OF DESIGN’S IMPORTANCE
To echo the theme of Refined Touch: Crossover Between
Design & Craft, Design Spectrum organises various free activities in which
the public can personally experience the crossover between design and craft,
and also the interaction between design and everyday life. Among these
activities is the Copper with You, a design workshop directed by local designer
Niko Leung on December 14, in which participants can make their own exquisite
labyrinths from brass pieces. Design Spectrum is also collaborating with MOViE
MOViE on a public screening at 7 Mallory Street of the documentary The Last
Stitch, which tells the story of a local family with three generations of
tailors, featuring their travels overseas, and how their skills help to unite
people in a globalised era.
Design Spectrum also offers free tours for members of
the public, including an exploration of 7 Mallory Street’s ground-floor gallery
and third-floor exhibition hall, and an explanation of the design that feature
in the exhibition, etc. Details of Refined Touch: Crossover Between Design
& Craft are available in the attachments. Please visit http://www.designspectrum.hk/ for sign-up details.
Attachment 1: Event Happenings of
“REFINED TOUCH: CROSSOVER BETWEEN DESIGN & CRAFT” Exhibition presented by
DESIGN SPECTRUM
Refined Touch:
Crossover Between Design & Craft
|
Date：
|
From
|
Time：
|
10am – 7pm (Monday
|
Location：
|
3/F,
|
|
Free
Crafting with
Brass Design Workshop
|
Date：
|
14 December（Saturday）
|
Time：
|
10:30am-1pm
|
Location：
|
3/F
|
|
Online
IDK Design Thinking Workshop:
Designing Lifestyle Experiences through Play
|
Date：
|
21 December
|
Time：
|
10am-1pm
|
Location：
|
3/F
|
|
Online
Screening : The Last Stitch
|
Date：
|
10 January 2020
|
Time：
|
7pm-9pm
|
Location：
|
Public
|
|
Online
Embroidery
Bird Workshop for Parents & Kids
|
Date：
|
5 January 2020
|
Time：
|
10:30am – 12:30pm
|
Location：
|
3/F
|
|
Online
Design Showcase
by Local Design Power!
|
Time：
|
10am
|
Location：
|
Shop
|
|
Free
Public Guided Tour
|
Date：
|
15 December（Sunday）
28 December（Saturday）
11 January 2020（Saturday）
18 January 2020（Saturday）
|
Time：
|
12nn -12:45pm
|
Location：
|
G/F,
|
|
Online
For more
information, please visit：https://www.designspectrum.hk/
Attachment 2: About participating designers
|
|
Daily
|
1
|
Designer/ Brand : Chiaki Murata @ hers design inc.
Region：Japan
Designed for hustle-free living Simple yet sophisticated
Established by Chiaki Murata in 1989 in Osaka, Japan
gekka︰a
suiu︰also made
quolo︰a
saen︰another
|
2
|
Designer/ Brand : I’DER Visual Image Design
Region：Taiwan
Observe the ever-changing “Taiwan” design plan
The images of Taiwan islands are taken as the
|
3
|
Designer/ Brand: Samuel Chan @Joined and Jointed
Region: The United Kingdom
Streamlining the details, a complete return to the utmost of refined
Hong Kong-born Samuel moved to the United Kingdom at
|
4
|
Designer/ Brand: Julie & Jesse
Region: Hong Kong
When the Western humour meets spotless white
Their
|
5
|
Designer/ Brand: Niko Leung
Region: Hong Kong
Explore the world
The Hong Kong-born designer graduated from Design
Last year, she visited Taiwan to explore new
|
6
|
Designer/ Brand: ：Shin So
Region : South Korea
New packaging rekindle the diminishing matchbox
OIMU was founded by a couple, Shin So Hyun and Jean
To extend
|
7
|
Designer/ Brand: Upsetters Inc.
Region: Japan
Reviving Tobe ware of Ehime by the new generation
This project is led by Shuzo Okabe, the creative
|
|
Fashion
|
8
|
Designer/ Brand: Arto Wong
Region: Hong Kong
New interpretation of knit design
Knitting is the iconic technique in the glorious era
Trained in a knitting machine manufacturer in Japan,
|
9
|
Designer/ Brand: Polly & Andy
Region：Hong
Reborn of
Gambiered
Chinese
|
10
|
Designer/
Passion turns Suzhou embroidery and Indian beading
June
|
11
|
Designer/
Region：Singapore
Oriental
The Indian
Shunmugam
|
12
|
Designer/
Region:
A balance
As the
RE;CODE
|
13
|
Designer/
Region：Taiwan
A revolution of Tang costume
When it
Selected
About Design Spectrum
Design Spectrum is a new
initiative organized by Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC) and sponsored by Create
Hong Kong (CreateHK) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative
Region (HKSAR Government) to foster a good design culture in the community.
Located in a revitalised cluster of Grade 2 historic buildings at 7 Mallory
Street, Wan Chai, Design Spectrum features year-round exhibitions, exchanges, design appreciation
and other promotion programmes to cultivate a creative atmosphere, while
nurturing local creative capital. It serves as a unique public face for HKDC to
strengthen linkages with the community and partners locally, in other cities of
the Greater Bay Area, ASEAN cities and overseas, and contributes towards
creative and cultural tourism.
For more information,
please visit the website at http://www.designspectrum.hk .
About Amy Chow
Amy Chow is an interdisciplinary
design expert and connoisseur with achievements in multiple roles. Trained in
multiple creative hubs like San Francisco, Los Angeles and Rome, Amy joined The
Hong Kong Design Centre as Design and Project Director (2005-2012), overseeing
the DFA Awards, research, professional training workshops and exhibitions. Over
the last decade, she has spearheaded numerous critically acclaimed design
exhibitions to the local and international audience, including Creative Hong
Kong: Project 9707 (2007) which was seen in Vancouver, Milan, London, New York
and Seoul, the six-month-long Creative Ecologies of Hong Kong: Business Living
Creativity (2010) at the Shanghai World Expo, Creative Ecologies+ (2012) at The
Hong Kong Heritage Museum, Imminent Domain: Designing the life of tomorrow
(2013), at Asia Society Hong Kong Center and Confluence 20+ (2017), a
monumental roving exhibition series which has travelled to Milan, Hong Kong,
Seoul and Chicago. As an intellectual and academician, she has lectured in many
design institutions and coordinated academic programs.
About 7 Mallory Street
Established in July 2013,
7 Mallory Street is a preservation-revitalisation project of the Urban Renewal
Authority (URA), comprising a cluster of 10 pre-war Grade II historic buildings
built in the 1910s. After refurbishment by the URA, prominent features of the
project such as cantilevered balconies, tiled pitched roofs, timber French
doors and internal timber staircases are retained and preserved. 7 Mallory
Street also serves as a multi-functional community space for various community,
cultural, art and design programmes to take place.
For more information,
please visit the website at https://mallory.ura-vb.org.hk/ .
About Design Centre
Hong Kong Design Centre
(HKDC) is a non-governmental organisation and was founded in 2001 as a
strategic partner of the HKSAR Government in establishing Hong Kong as an
international centre of design excellence in Asia. Our public mission is to promote
wider and strategic use of design and design thinking to create business value
and improve societal well-being, with the aim of advancing Hong Kong as an
international design centre in Greater Bay Area and in Asia.
For more information,
please visit the website at: www.hkdesigncentre.org .
About Create Hong Kong
Create Hong Kong
(CreateHK) is a dedicated agency set up by the HKSAR Government in June 2009.
It is under the Communications and Creative Industries Branch of the Commerce
and Economic Development Bureau and dedicated to spearheading the development
of creative industries in Hong Kong. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent
and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, and promoting Hong Kong as
Asia’s creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community.
CreateHK sponsors HKDC to organise various projects to promote Hong Kong
design. CreateHK’s website: www.createhk.gov.hk.
Disclaimer
The Government of the
Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project
only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. Any opinions, findings,
conclusions or recommendations expressed in these materials/events (or by
members of the project team) are those of the project organizers only and do
not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative
Region, the Communications and Creative Industries Branch of the Commerce and
Economic Development Bureau, CreateHK, the CreateSmartInitiative Secretariat or
the CreateSmartInitiative Vetting Committee.