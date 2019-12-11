HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 11 December 2019 – Design Spectrum, the new design initiative organised by Hong Kong Design

Centre (HKDC) with sponsorship from

Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special

Administrative Region (HKSAR Government), is showcasing Asian design philosophy

in four thematic exhibitions at 7 Mallory Street, a Grade II Historic Building

in Wan Chai. As we approach the halfway point of the four-part programme, for

the third exhibition, Refined Touch: Crossover Between Design and Craft,



different designers and artisans from Hong Kong and abroad have been

invited to showcase their creations with origins in both design and craft,

encouraging visitors to rethink the relationship between the two. Design

Spectrum will also offer a series of workshops where design and craftsmanship

enthusiasts can discover more at first hand. This year, Design Spectrum is one

of the 16 anchor sites of BODW City Programme (CityProg) to jointly promote the community creativity.

From December 2, 2019 to January 19, 2020, Hong Kong Design Centre Presents REFINED TOUCH: CROSSOVER BETWEEN DESIGN & CRAFT, Third DESIGN SPECTRUM Exhibition at 7 Mallory Street, Wan Chai.

REFINED TOUCH: CROSSOVER BETWEEN DESIGN & CRAFT showcases 13 designers and design units, 30 design projects and more than 70 exhibits from around Asia including Samuel Chan, a designer at the British furniture brand Joined and Jointed, studied at the renowned London College of Furniture in the United Kingdom, and aims to bring out the potential of wood in his work.





A SHOWCASE OF THE POSSIBILITIES

OF DESIGN WHEN IT DRAWS ON LOCAL CRAFT TRADITIONS





From December 2, 2019 to January 19, 2020, Refined

Touch: Crossover Between Design and Craft, curated by cross-disciplinary

design practitioner and seasoned international exhibition curator Amy Chow,

showcases 13 designers and design units, 30 design projects and more than 70

exhibits from around Asia. Comments Amy: “The inheritance of craftsmanship

reflects local culture. In this exhibition, most of the exhibits focus on the

balance between contemporary design and local craftsmanship. This themed series

of exhibitions highlights specific perspectives on materials, aesthetics,

lifestyles and design concepts, and not only addresses a single art piece or

mass production of design, but also discusses how craftsmanship adds to design.”

The exhibition presents the excellence of craftsmen and the way in which their

personalities shape their work, and shows the possibilities of craftsmanship’s

influence on design.





A LINE-UP OF GLOBAL EXPERTS

HIGHLIGHT THE POWER OF DESIGN





The designers and design units in the exhibition have

received numerous international rewards. In addition to local Hong Kong

designers, they include design practitioners from the United Kingdom,

Singapore, Taiwan, Japan and Korea who are experts in fields including

clothing, furniture, lifestyle products, cutlery and more. Samuel Chan, a

designer at the British furniture brand Joined and Jointed, studied at the

renowned London College of Furniture in the United Kingdom, and aims to bring

out the potential of wood in his work. Priscilla Shunmugam, the founder of

Singaporean brand

Ong Shunmugam, uses the cheongsam as the basis of her

women’s fashion collections, and is influenced by other craft traditions

including Southeast Asian batik, tie-dye and Chinese brocade, etc. Other

exhibitors include Taiwanese multi-disciplinary designer Chun Leung Chan, who

has moved from graphic design to fashion design; Descry Taiwan-Alishan, an

exhibition by I’DER Visual Image Design from Taiwan, in which the shape of the island

is recreated using flowers and tea bushes; RE;CODE, which gives traditional

Korean hanbok outfits a contemporary reinterpretation; OIMU, also from Korea,

which is updating incense for a new generation; and hers design inc from Japan,

which creates geometrically patterned furniture with strong roots in Zen

Buddhism.









LOCAL CRAFTSMEN WIDEN THE

DEFINITION OF DESIGN





The craftsmen in the exhibition focus on the practice

of traditional skills, and how those skills can be migrated into design so that

new territory can be explored. Among them are a group of local designers who

incorporate both design and craft, and are helping to reinvent craftsmanship.

One of them, Niko Leung, who is also an artist and product designer, has

visited centuries-old ceramics factories in the Netherlands, Jingdezhen in the

Mainland and Japan for internship and work. She started to investigate glass

craftsmanship, which is more eco-friendly compared to ceramics, after becoming

familiar with the skills of ceramics craftsmanship. Niko works in both ceramics

and glass, and uses techniques from both to design and craft utensils. Other

participating Hong Kong designers are Polly Ho and Andy Wong, founders of LOOM

LOOP, a brand that makes clothing from tea silk; June Lau from Novel, an

accessories brand that captures the beauty of butterflies using Suzhou

embroidery and beads; Arto Wong, a young fashion designer who merges knitting

patterns and Chinese characters; and Julie Progin and Jesse Mc Lin, Swiss and

American ceramics designers who are based in Hong Kong.





ACTIVITIES GIVE THE PUBLIC A

FIRST-HAND EXPERIENCE OF DESIGN’S IMPORTANCE





To echo the theme of Refined Touch: Crossover Between

Design & Craft, Design Spectrum organises various free activities in which

the public can personally experience the crossover between design and craft,

and also the interaction between design and everyday life. Among these

activities is the Copper with You, a design workshop directed by local designer

Niko Leung on December 14, in which participants can make their own exquisite

labyrinths from brass pieces. Design Spectrum is also collaborating with MOViE

MOViE on a public screening at 7 Mallory Street of the documentary The Last

Stitch, which tells the story of a local family with three generations of

tailors, featuring their travels overseas, and how their skills help to unite

people in a globalised era.

Design Spectrum also offers free tours for members of

the public, including an exploration of 7 Mallory Street’s ground-floor gallery

and third-floor exhibition hall, and an explanation of the design that feature

in the exhibition, etc. Details of Refined Touch: Crossover Between Design

& Craft are available in the attachments. Please visit http://www.designspectrum.hk/ for sign-up details.

Attachment 1: Event Happenings of

“REFINED TOUCH: CROSSOVER BETWEEN DESIGN & CRAFT” Exhibition presented by

DESIGN SPECTRUM Refined Touch:

Crossover Between Design & Craft Date： From

now till 19 Jan 2020 Time： 10am – 7pm (Monday

to Sunday) Location： 3/F,

7 Mallory Street, Wan Chai Free

Admission Crafting with

Brass Design Workshop Date： 14 December（Saturday） Time： 10:30am-1pm Location： 3/F

Exhibition Space, 7 Mallory Street, Wan Chai Online

Registration, Free of Charge IDK Design Thinking Workshop:

Designing Lifestyle Experiences through Play Date： 21 December Time： 10am-1pm Location： 3/F

Exhibition Space, 7 Mallory Street, Wan Chai Online

Registration, Free of Charge Screening : The Last Stitch Date： 10 January 2020 Time： 7pm-9pm Location： Public

Open Space, G/F, 7 Mallory Street, Wan Chai Online

Registration, Free of Charge Embroidery

Bird Workshop for Parents & Kids Date： 5 January 2020 Time： 10:30am – 12:30pm Location： 3/F

Exhibition Space, 7 Mallory Street, Wan Chai Online

Registration, Free of Charge Design Showcase

by Local Design Power! Time： 10am

— 7pm (Monday to Sunday) Location： Shop

7, G/F, 7 Mallory Street, Wan Chai Free

Admission Public Guided Tour Date： 15 December（Sunday） 28 December（Saturday） 11 January 2020（Saturday） 18 January 2020（Saturday） Time： 12nn -12:45pm Location： G/F,

7 Mallory Street, Wan Chai Online

Registration, Free of Charge For more

information, please visit：https://www.designspectrum.hk/

Attachment 2: About participating designers

Daily

Essentials 1 Designer/ Brand : Chiaki Murata @ hers design inc. Region：Japan Designed for hustle-free living Simple yet sophisticated Established by Chiaki Murata in 1989 in Osaka, Japan

involving in the fields of graphic design and diversified product design, the

brand collaborated with METHAPHYS, a design consortium brand, in 2005 to

fusion design image and share vision with each other. The Behaviour Design

practiced by Chiaki Murata originates from the nature of an “Object”.

Reiterating the needs of the end users, the project features various

collaborations with traditional craftsmen, such as the art of making tin and

cast iron ware. gekka︰a

drinkware set made of tin which is said to absorb impurities in water and

make liquors mellower while acting as a powerful thermal conductor. suiu︰also made

of tin and featuring a playful design. When taking away its lid, the

container is a drinkware of itself, and the lid could be used as a small

serving dish. When stacked, it looks like the Japanese celebratory kagami

mochi. quolo︰a

collaboration with Matsuda Yasu Ironworks Inc., this cast iron incense burner

is particularly good as an ash guard. saen︰another

collaboration with Matsuda Yasu Ironworks Inc., this chakoro features a

heat-insulating base part and is safe to move around when in use. 2 Designer/ Brand : I’DER Visual Image Design Region：Taiwan Observe the ever-changing “Taiwan” design plan



This ambitious design project brings together the

tea leaves produced by Mountain Ali Tea No. 35, the paintings by Apex Lin and

the brand design by Izen Tu. The exhibition “Descry Taiwan-Alishan” is

curated at the renowned Taiwan tourist spot, Alishan. Taking place in a

hidden mountain forest, the exhibition merges Taiwan tea industry into the

art through a form of cross-field combination, which brings tourists the

scenic view and the beauty of both craftsmanship. The images of Taiwan islands are taken as the

subject of the artwork. Apex Lin transformed various plants into the outline

of Taiwan. The most outstanding feature of the show is the use of three

colours as the creative elements, namely green, yellow and red. The green

colour symbolises the forest of Alishan, while the yellow colour and the red

colour represent the sunrise and the sunset respectively. These elements are

practically applied to the Alishan gift packaging and introduce a viewing

perspective by the crossover of Taiwanese art and Alishan. It also unites

artists, designers and business operators, and enhances their cooperation.

Part of the exhibits is shown this time. 3 Designer/ Brand: Samuel Chan @Joined and Jointed Region: The United Kingdom Streamlining the details, a complete return to the utmost of refined

wood application Hong Kong-born Samuel moved to the United Kingdom at

the age of 13. His hand-made furniture is well-known and highly acclaimed in

the industry. His client list includes the world-renowned singer Eric Clapton

and the late founder of the British fashion brand, Joseph, among others.

Famous for its clean line feature, his work demonstrates innovation,

uniqueness and attention to the details, free of unnecessary parts. With the

wise use of solid wood veneer, a fresh visual look is created. The designer

adapts traditional woodworking techniques in the world of contemporary

furniture design with a touch of unpretentious Oriental style. Refusing to go

with the flow, he created a timeless style. ‘I hope my design would not only

last for one generation but also pass through generations,’ said the

designer. 4 Designer/ Brand: Julie & Jesse Region: Hong Kong When the Western humour meets spotless white

porcelain



Jesse Mc Lin was born in California, USA, and Julie

Progin is a Hong Kong-born Swiss. They are both husband and wife and work

partners. The couple focuses on porcelain dinnerware and housewares, at the

same time getting involved in graphic design and woodwork. Their

creative career kicked off in Hong Kong. They bring the traditional

craftsmanship to the contemporary world and create simple yet interesting

designs by integrating modern elements. Famed for emphasising the

collaboration with traditional artisans, the duo also create some

cutting-edge designs by leveraging advanced technologies and materials. Their

latest series Without Leaving Your Room is exhibited this time. 5 Designer/ Brand: Niko Leung Region: Hong Kong Explore the world

Venture into the possibilities of ceramics and glass art The Hong Kong-born designer graduated from Design

Academy Eindhoven in Holland. Working as an artist and a secondary school

teacher, the designer has practiced internship in Jingdezhen, the

Mainland. Following her graduation,

she worked for a period of time at Holland’s most established ceramics

manufacturing factory Royal Ticheiaar Makkum. She also gained a lot when

visiting the 150-year-old Kouraku Kiln in Japan as a resident artist. Her

design focuses on craftsmanship and narratives. After graduation, she began

to appreciate practicality, from her daily housework and cooking, while

currently she tries to combine aesthetics, craftwork and culture with the

scenic views she appreciates and develops design education programme. Last year, she visited Taiwan to explore new

materials. After that, she designed a series of glass arts through a

collaboration with Spring Pool Glass. Furthermore, during her internship in

Jingdezhen, she was astonished by the massive waste produced from the

large-scale productions. A considerable amount of defectives were thrown away

every day which made her realise the enormous consumption of resources during

ceramics creation. It stopped her, the ceramics lover, from going into a

ceramics studio for an entire year. However, this experience has also added

the concept of environmental protection and nature connection to her creation

afterwards. 6 Designer/ Brand: ：Shin So

Hyun & Jeon Min Seonge @ OIMU Region : South Korea New packaging rekindle the diminishing matchbox

industry and light up your life OIMU was founded by a couple, Shin So Hyun and Jean

Min Seonge. The brand name, OIMU, means One Day I Met You. During the decline

of the matchbox usage in Korea, the two vintage lovers are committed to the

matchbox industry with a sense of mission, and they turned the dull match

heads into a vivid kaleidoscope of colours while playing around with the

shape design for the matchbox. A sense

of luxury comes with a quote written on a parchment paper found in the little

match box. The graphic design is exquisite, eye-catching yet subtle. With an

addition of promotional images filled with cultural ambiance to the

matchboxes, people’s love for vintage matchbox collection is instantly

rekindled. To extend

the matchbox design, the couple started the Air Project which is another

collaboration with an incense workshop to design incense stick collection,

bringing natural aroma to daily life. Fully handmade by artisans, the

collection features elegant simplicity. With reference to the traditional

design of incense burners from the Three Kingdom period of Korea, the newly

designed incense burner that features four short feet and rounded fine lines

is a perfect match for the modern interior design. 7 Designer/ Brand: Upsetters Inc. Region: Japan Reviving Tobe ware of Ehime by the new generation This project is led by Shuzo Okabe, the creative

director and architect of Upsetters Inc. Born and raised in Ehime, Okabe was

invited to initiate the project “Shiro Ao”. The Tobe ware from Ehime

prefecture has a history of 230 years, making use of the local raw materials.

The beauty of Tobe ware comes from its white porcelain with slight thickness

and the hand painting with indigo colour. Okabe not only studies the history

and development of Tobe ware, but also studies the importance of the

development project and its connection to the generations, in order to carry

out continuous experiments on the adaptation of various sizes and shapes on

different dinnerwares. “Shiro Ao” continues to gain support from new

designers and keep injecting new craftwork and design elements into the

traditional foundation, extending the centuries-old craftsmanship and

heritage.