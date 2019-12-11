Hong Kong Design Centre Presents REFINED TOUCH: CROSSOVER BETWEEN DESIGN & CRAFT, Third DESIGN SPECTRUM Exhibition

Featuring 13 Designers from Hong Kong and Abroad ; Showcasing the Possibilities when Craftsmanship is Integrated into Everyday Design

 

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 11 December 2019 – Design Spectrum, the new design initiative organised by Hong Kong Design
Centre (HKDC) with  sponsorship from
Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special
Administrative Region (HKSAR Government), is showcasing Asian design philosophy
in four thematic exhibitions at 7 Mallory Street, a Grade II Historic Building
in Wan Chai. As we approach the halfway point of the four-part programme, for
the third exhibition, Refined Touch: Crossover Between Design and Craft,

different designers and artisans from Hong Kong and abroad have been
invited to showcase their creations with origins in both design and craft,
encouraging visitors to rethink the relationship between the two. Design
Spectrum will also offer a series of workshops where design and craftsmanship
enthusiasts can discover more at first hand. This year, Design Spectrum is one
of the 16 anchor sites of BODW City Programme (CityProg)  to jointly promote the community creativity.

From December 2, 2019 to January 19, 2020, Hong Kong Design Centre Presents REFINED TOUCH: CROSSOVER BETWEEN DESIGN & CRAFT, Third DESIGN SPECTRUM Exhibition at 7 Mallory Street, Wan Chai.

REFINED TOUCH: CROSSOVER BETWEEN DESIGN & CRAFT showcases 13 designers and design units, 30 design projects and more than 70 exhibits from around Asia including Samuel Chan, a designer at the British furniture brand Joined and Jointed, studied at the renowned London College of Furniture in the United Kingdom, and aims to bring out the potential of wood in his work.

 



A SHOWCASE OF THE POSSIBILITIES
OF DESIGN WHEN IT DRAWS ON LOCAL CRAFT TRADITIONS

From December 2, 2019 to January 19, 2020, Refined
Touch: Crossover Between Design and Craft, curated by cross-disciplinary
design practitioner and seasoned international exhibition curator Amy Chow,
showcases 13 designers and design units, 30 design projects and more than 70
exhibits from around Asia. Comments Amy: “The inheritance of craftsmanship
reflects local culture. In this exhibition, most of the exhibits focus on the
balance between contemporary design and local craftsmanship. This themed series
of exhibitions highlights specific perspectives on materials, aesthetics,
lifestyles and design concepts, and not only addresses a single art piece or
mass production of design, but also discusses how craftsmanship adds to design.”
The exhibition presents the excellence of craftsmen and the way in which their
personalities shape their work, and shows the possibilities of craftsmanship’s
influence on design.

 



A LINE-UP OF GLOBAL EXPERTS
HIGHLIGHT THE POWER OF DESIGN

The designers and design units in the exhibition have
received numerous international rewards. In addition to local Hong Kong
designers, they include design practitioners from the United Kingdom,
Singapore, Taiwan, Japan and Korea who are experts in fields including
clothing, furniture, lifestyle products, cutlery and more. Samuel Chan, a
designer at the British furniture brand Joined and Jointed, studied at the
renowned London College of Furniture in the United Kingdom, and aims to bring
out the potential of wood in his work. Priscilla Shunmugam, the founder of
Singaporean brand
Ong Shunmugam, uses the cheongsam as the basis of her
women’s fashion collections, and is influenced by other craft traditions
including Southeast Asian batik, tie-dye and Chinese brocade, etc. Other
exhibitors include Taiwanese multi-disciplinary designer Chun Leung Chan, who
has moved from graphic design to fashion design; Descry Taiwan-Alishan, an
exhibition by I’DER Visual Image Design from Taiwan, in which the shape of the island
is recreated using flowers and tea bushes; RE;CODE, which gives traditional
Korean hanbok outfits a contemporary reinterpretation; OIMU, also from Korea,
which is updating incense for a new generation; and hers design inc from Japan,
which creates geometrically patterned furniture with strong roots in Zen
Buddhism.



LOCAL CRAFTSMEN WIDEN THE
DEFINITION OF DESIGN

The craftsmen in the exhibition focus on the practice
of traditional skills, and how those skills can be migrated into design so that
new territory can be explored. Among them are a group of local designers who
incorporate both design and craft, and are helping to reinvent craftsmanship.
One of them, Niko Leung, who is also an artist and product designer, has
visited centuries-old ceramics factories in the Netherlands, Jingdezhen in the
Mainland and Japan for internship and work. She started to investigate glass
craftsmanship, which is more eco-friendly compared to ceramics, after becoming
familiar with the skills of ceramics craftsmanship. Niko works in both ceramics
and glass, and uses techniques from both to design and craft utensils. Other
participating Hong Kong designers are Polly Ho and Andy Wong, founders of LOOM
LOOP, a brand that makes clothing from tea silk; June Lau from Novel, an
accessories brand that captures the beauty of butterflies using Suzhou
embroidery and beads; Arto Wong, a young fashion designer who merges knitting
patterns and Chinese characters; and Julie Progin and Jesse Mc Lin, Swiss and
American ceramics designers who are based in Hong Kong.

 



ACTIVITIES GIVE THE PUBLIC A
FIRST-HAND EXPERIENCE OF DESIGN’S IMPORTANCE

To echo the theme of Refined Touch: Crossover Between
Design & Craft, Design Spectrum organises various free activities in which
the public can personally experience the crossover between design and craft,
and also the interaction between design and everyday life. Among these
activities is the Copper with You, a design workshop directed by local designer
Niko Leung on December 14, in which participants can make their own exquisite
labyrinths from brass pieces. Design Spectrum is also collaborating with MOViE
MOViE on a public screening at 7 Mallory Street of the documentary The Last
Stitch, which tells the story of a local family with three generations of
tailors, featuring their travels overseas, and how their skills help to unite
people in a globalised era.

Design Spectrum also offers free tours for members of
the public, including an exploration of 7 Mallory Street’s ground-floor gallery
and third-floor exhibition hall, and an explanation of the design that feature
in the exhibition, etc. Details of Refined Touch: Crossover Between Design
& Craft are available in the attachments. Please visit http://www.designspectrum.hk/ for sign-up details.

Attachment 1: Event Happenings of
“REFINED TOUCH: CROSSOVER BETWEEN DESIGN & CRAFT” Exhibition presented by
DESIGN SPECTRUM

           

Refined Touch:
Crossover Between Design & Craft

Date

From
now till 19 Jan 2020

Time

10am – 7pm (Monday
to Sunday)

Location

3/F,
7 Mallory Street, Wan Chai

 

Free
Admission

Crafting with
Brass Design Workshop

Date

14 DecemberSaturday

Time

10:30am-1pm

Location

3/F
Exhibition Space, 7 Mallory Street, Wan Chai

 

Online
Registration, Free of Charge

 

IDK Design Thinking Workshop:
Designing Lifestyle Experiences through Play

Date

21 December

Time

10am-1pm

Location

3/F
Exhibition Space, 7 Mallory Street, Wan Chai

 

Online
Registration, Free of Charge

 

Screening : The Last Stitch

Date

10 January 2020

Time

7pm-9pm

Location

Public
Open Space, G/F, 7 Mallory Street, Wan Chai

 

Online
Registration, Free of Charge

Embroidery
Bird Workshop for Parents & Kids

Date

5 January 2020

Time

10:30am – 12:30pm

Location

3/F
Exhibition Space, 7 Mallory Street, Wan Chai

 

Online
Registration, Free of Charge

Design Showcase
by Local Design Power!

Time

10am
— 7pm (Monday to Sunday)

Location

Shop
7, G/F, 7 Mallory Street, Wan Chai

 

Free
Admission

Public Guided Tour

Date

15 December（Sunday）

28 December（Saturday）

11 January 2020（Saturday）

18 January 2020（Saturday）

Time

12nn -12:45pm

Location

G/F,
7 Mallory Street, Wan Chai

 

Online
Registration, Free of Charge

 

For more
information, please visithttps://www.designspectrum.hk/

Attachment 2: About participating designers

 

Daily
Essentials

 1 

Designer/ Brand : Chiaki Murata @ hers design inc.

Region：Japan

 

Designed for hustle-free living   Simple yet sophisticated

 

Established by Chiaki Murata in 1989 in Osaka, Japan
involving in the fields of graphic design and diversified product design, the
brand collaborated with METHAPHYS, a design consortium brand, in 2005 to
fusion design image and share vision with each other. The Behaviour Design
practiced by Chiaki Murata originates from the nature of an “Object”.
Reiterating the needs of the end users, the project features various
collaborations with traditional craftsmen, such as the art of making tin and
cast iron ware.

 

gekkaa
drinkware set made of tin which is said to absorb impurities in water and
make liquors mellower while acting as a powerful thermal conductor.

suiualso made
of tin and featuring a playful design. When taking away its lid, the
container is a drinkware of itself, and the lid could be used as a small
serving dish. When stacked, it looks like the Japanese celebratory kagami
mochi.

quoloa
collaboration with Matsuda Yasu Ironworks Inc., this cast iron incense burner
is particularly good as an ash guard.

saenanother
collaboration with Matsuda Yasu Ironworks Inc., this chakoro features a
heat-insulating base part and is safe to move around when in use.

2

Designer/ Brand : I’DER Visual Image Design

Region：Taiwan

 

Observe the ever-changing “Taiwan” design plan



This ambitious design project brings together the
tea leaves produced by Mountain Ali Tea No. 35, the paintings by Apex Lin and
the brand design by Izen Tu. The exhibition “Descry Taiwan-Alishan” is
curated at the renowned Taiwan tourist spot, Alishan. Taking place in a
hidden mountain forest, the exhibition merges Taiwan tea industry into the
art through a form of cross-field combination, which brings tourists the
scenic view and the beauty of both craftsmanship.

 

The images of Taiwan islands are taken as the
subject of the artwork. Apex Lin transformed various plants into the outline
of Taiwan. The most outstanding feature of the show is the use of three
colours as the creative elements, namely green, yellow and red. The green
colour symbolises the forest of Alishan, while the yellow colour and the red
colour represent the sunrise and the sunset respectively. These elements are
practically applied to the Alishan gift packaging and introduce a viewing
perspective by the crossover of Taiwanese art and Alishan. It also unites
artists, designers and business operators, and enhances their cooperation.
Part of the exhibits is shown this time.

3

Designer/ Brand: Samuel Chan @Joined and Jointed

Region: The United Kingdom

 

Streamlining the details,  a complete return to the utmost of refined
wood application

 

Hong Kong-born Samuel moved to the United Kingdom at
the age of 13. His hand-made furniture is well-known and highly acclaimed in
the industry. His client list includes the world-renowned singer Eric Clapton
and the late founder of the British fashion brand, Joseph, among others.
Famous for its clean line feature, his work demonstrates innovation,
uniqueness and attention to the details, free of unnecessary parts. With the
wise use of solid wood veneer, a fresh visual look is created. The designer
adapts traditional woodworking techniques in the world of contemporary
furniture design with a touch of unpretentious Oriental style. Refusing to go
with the flow, he created a timeless style. ‘I hope my design would not only
last for one generation but also pass through generations,’ said the
designer.

4

Designer/ Brand: Julie & Jesse

Region: Hong Kong

 

When the Western humour meets spotless white
porcelain



Jesse Mc Lin was born in California, USA, and Julie
Progin is a Hong Kong-born Swiss. They are both husband and wife and work
partners. The couple focuses on porcelain dinnerware and housewares, at the
same time getting involved in graphic design and woodwork.

                                                         

Their
creative career kicked off in Hong Kong. They bring the traditional
craftsmanship to the contemporary world and create simple yet interesting
designs by integrating modern elements. Famed for emphasising the
collaboration with traditional artisans, the duo also create some
cutting-edge designs by leveraging advanced technologies and materials. Their
latest series Without Leaving Your Room is exhibited this time. 

 

 

5

Designer/ Brand: Niko Leung

Region: Hong Kong

 

Explore the world 
Venture into the possibilities of ceramics and glass art

 

The Hong Kong-born designer graduated from Design
Academy Eindhoven in Holland. Working as an artist and a secondary school
teacher, the designer has practiced internship in Jingdezhen, the
Mainland.  Following her graduation,
she worked for a period of time at Holland’s most established ceramics
manufacturing factory Royal Ticheiaar Makkum. She also gained a lot when
visiting the 150-year-old Kouraku Kiln in Japan as a resident artist. Her
design focuses on craftsmanship and narratives. After graduation, she began
to appreciate practicality, from her daily housework and cooking, while
currently she tries to combine aesthetics, craftwork and culture with the
scenic views she appreciates and develops design education programme.

 

Last year, she visited Taiwan to explore new
materials. After that, she designed a series of glass arts through a
collaboration with Spring Pool Glass. Furthermore, during her internship in
Jingdezhen, she was astonished by the massive waste produced from the
large-scale productions. A considerable amount of defectives were thrown away
every day which made her realise the enormous consumption of resources during
ceramics creation. It stopped her, the ceramics lover, from going into a
ceramics studio for an entire year. However, this experience has also added
the concept of environmental protection and nature connection to her creation
afterwards.

6

Designer/ Brand: ：Shin So
Hyun & Jeon Min Seonge @ OIMU

Region : South Korea

 

New packaging rekindle the diminishing matchbox
industry and light up your life

 

OIMU was founded by a couple, Shin So Hyun and Jean
Min Seonge. The brand name, OIMU, means One Day I Met You. During the decline
of the matchbox usage in Korea, the two vintage lovers are committed to the
matchbox industry with a sense of mission, and they turned the dull match
heads into a vivid kaleidoscope of colours while playing around with the
shape design for the matchbox.  A sense
of luxury comes with a quote written on a parchment paper found in the little
match box. The graphic design is exquisite, eye-catching yet subtle. With an
addition of promotional images filled with cultural ambiance to the
matchboxes, people’s love for vintage matchbox collection is instantly
rekindled.

 

To extend
the matchbox design, the couple started the Air Project which is another
collaboration with an incense workshop to design incense stick collection,
bringing natural aroma to daily life. Fully handmade by artisans, the
collection features elegant simplicity. With reference to the traditional
design of incense burners from the Three Kingdom period of Korea, the newly
designed incense burner that features four short feet and rounded fine lines
is a perfect match for the modern interior design.

7

Designer/ Brand: Upsetters Inc.

Region: Japan

 

Reviving Tobe ware of Ehime by the new generation

 

This project is led by Shuzo Okabe, the creative
director and architect of Upsetters Inc. Born and raised in Ehime, Okabe was
invited to initiate the project “Shiro Ao”. The Tobe ware from Ehime
prefecture has a history of 230 years, making use of the local raw materials.
The beauty of Tobe ware comes from its white porcelain with slight thickness
and the hand painting with indigo colour. Okabe not only studies the history
and development of Tobe ware, but also studies the importance of the
development project and its connection to the generations, in order to carry
out continuous experiments on the adaptation of various sizes and shapes on
different dinnerwares. “Shiro Ao” continues to gain support from new
designers and keep injecting new craftwork and design elements into the
traditional foundation, extending the centuries-old craftsmanship and
heritage.

 

Fashion
Design

8

Designer/ Brand: Arto Wong

Region: Hong Kong

 

New interpretation of knit design

 

Knitting is the iconic technique in the glorious era
of Hong Kong’s textile industry. With the rise of fast fashion, the amount of
knitted fashion dropped significantly while the amount of produced garments
increases rapidly, leading to a huge waste problem. Majored in knitting
design, Arto Wong looks to reverse the trend and designed a series of
knitting fashion demonstrating a balance of design and texture, bringing an
eye-opening experience to the public.

 

Trained in a knitting machine manufacturer in Japan,
Arto masters the practical knowledge of automated knitting with a better
understanding of the knitting techniques and concept. She created a series of
knitted fabrics with a theme Chinese poetry under  the”Word You See” series. The
porcelain-like pattern is a combination of words and colours with great sense
of time, thinking out of the box.

9

Designer/ Brand: Polly & Andy
@ Creatique Studio Limited

Region：Hong
Kong

 

Reborn of
Canton gauze and knots

 

Gambiered
Canton gauze is a traditional Guangdong handicraft and a unique fabric found
in the southern China. Polly & Andy puts this fabric to the centre stage
and created a themed collection that blends both trends and tradition with
other materials and knitting methods. The collection presents traditional
Chinese stories, such as Concrete Jungle featuring Chinese tiger, and Mang
Zhong featuring an auspicious cat, giving the Canton gauze a new life and a
contemporary twist.

 

Chinese
knotting deserves an irreplaceable position in the fashion industry in China.
Either known as cheongsam or qipao, they cannot be regarded as completed
pieces without the Chinese knots. Inspired by the art of Chinese knots, Polly
& Andy created the patterns featuring the delicate knotting and made a
collection named KNOT, breaking the conventional concept for knots and
putting spotlight on the intricate craftsmanship.

10

Designer/
Brand:：JUNE LAU @ 
Novel Fineries  ltd

Region：Hong Kong

 

Passion turns Suzhou embroidery and Indian beading
into a masterpiece

 

June
Kimberly Lau, the founder and designer of Novel Fineries, presents Pocket Art
and Gorget collection in the exhibition. She paid a visit to Suzhou in search
of the local embroidery artisans for the butterfly patterned pocket square of
Pocket Art collection. The beaded shawl from Gorget collection is a tribute
paid to the heritage of Indian hand beading. Lau values authentic expressions
and the traditional craftsmanship, while falling for the affection on the
craft and its heritage. She incorporates the traditions into new media and
daily lives, making unique and ready-to-wear accessories. Apart from Suzhou
and India, Lau explored Kyoto and Kenya for local handicrafts, in a hope of more
startling collaboration with artisans.

11

Designer/
Brand:：Priscilla Shunmugam @  Ong Shunmugam

Region：Singapore

 

Oriental
beauty presented in dyed textiles by a Singapore designer

 

The Indian
Chinese designer, Priscilla Shunmugam was born and raised in Kuala Lumpur,
Malaysia. Currently living in Singapore, Shunmugam established her own brand,
Ong Shunmugam with an ambition to level up the status of Asian traditional
costumes and in a hope of pushing haute couture fashion to a world beyond
Europe and the US.

 

Shunmugam
always incorporates South East Asian textiles into her Oriental design style,
such as Java batik, Bali batik, Cambodian tie-dye and Chinese tapestry, as an
action to show the importance of the declining and nearly lost craftsmanship
on fabric dye in the fashion world. By validating the craftsmanship of
various countries, she hopes it will bring the arts to the international
stage and enhance Asians’ sense of belonging.

12

Designer/
Brand:
RE;CODE

Region:
South Korea

 

A balance
between fashion industry and the nature

 

As the
fast fashion industry emerges, customers seek trends instead of fashion
quality. That’s why more and more clothes and fabrics end up in landfills. In
order to cut the amount of off-season clothes and excessive fabrics, RE;CODE,
an up-cycling brand under KOLON Industries FnC from Seoul, Korea makes good
use of those unwanted materials to produce a collection of stunning recycle
fashion design that makes people rethink the meaning of fashion.

 

RE;CODE
values quality. Each piece is meticulously sourced and processed. Despite its
limited quantity, each piece is unique. Those pieces chosen for the
exhibition are something different from the typical Korean fashion. They are
subtle in colour and design, showing details and complexity through a
patchwork of fabrics and materials. Unique, sustainable and stylish.

13

Designer/
Brand: Chan Chun Leung @  SILZENCE
style Ltd.

Region：Taiwan

 

A revolution of Tang costume

 

When it
comes to men collection, you might think of tees, jeans, football jerseys and
suits. Yet, don’t forget Tang costume which has a long history despite the
fact that it is gradually forgotten by the times. Wearing Tang costume might
make you stand out of a crowd in the Western culture trends, which might
discourage young men from doing it. Chan Chun Leung, famed as oriental design
master, introduces Chinese culture as a backbone of his design, bringing
ancient oriental charm to the world. Believing Tang costume is more suitable
to the Asians, Chen creates the collection “SILZENCE men” to extend the history
of Tang costume.

Selected
pieces of SILZENCE men showed at the exhibition are specially designed for
the Asian builds. Following the traditional tailoring techniques for making
Tang costume, the design features low shoulder line, mandarin collar and buttonless
edge, creating clean lines and a sleek silhouette for the masculine charm of
mature men.

About Design Spectrum

Design Spectrum is a new
initiative organized by Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC) and sponsored by Create
Hong Kong (CreateHK) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative
Region (HKSAR Government) to foster a good design culture in the community.
Located in a revitalised cluster of Grade 2 historic buildings at 7 Mallory
Street, Wan Chai, Design Spectrum features year-round exhibitions, exchanges, design appreciation
and other promotion programmes to cultivate a creative atmosphere, while
nurturing local creative capital. It serves as a unique public face for HKDC to
strengthen linkages with the community and partners locally, in other cities of
the Greater Bay Area, ASEAN cities and overseas, and contributes towards
creative and cultural tourism.

For more information,
please visit the website at http://www.designspectrum.hk .


About Amy Chow

Amy Chow is an interdisciplinary
design expert and connoisseur with achievements in multiple roles. Trained in
multiple creative hubs like San Francisco, Los Angeles and Rome, Amy joined The
Hong Kong Design Centre as Design and Project Director (2005-2012), overseeing
the DFA Awards, research, professional training workshops and exhibitions. Over
the last decade, she has spearheaded numerous critically acclaimed design
exhibitions to the local and international audience, including Creative Hong
Kong: Project 9707 (2007) which was seen in Vancouver, Milan, London, New York
and Seoul, the six-month-long Creative Ecologies of Hong Kong: Business Living
Creativity (2010) at the Shanghai World Expo, Creative Ecologies+ (2012) at The
Hong Kong Heritage Museum, Imminent Domain: Designing the life of tomorrow
(2013), at Asia Society Hong Kong Center and Confluence 20+ (2017), a
monumental roving exhibition series which has travelled to Milan, Hong Kong,
Seoul and Chicago. As an intellectual and academician, she has lectured in many
design institutions and coordinated academic programs.


About 7 Mallory Street

Established in July 2013,
7 Mallory Street is a preservation-revitalisation project of the Urban Renewal
Authority (URA), comprising a cluster of 10 pre-war Grade II historic buildings
built in the 1910s. After refurbishment by the URA, prominent features of the
project such as cantilevered balconies, tiled pitched roofs, timber French
doors and internal timber staircases are retained and preserved. 7 Mallory
Street also serves as a multi-functional community space for various community,
cultural, art and design programmes to take place.

For more information,
please visit the website at https://mallory.ura-vb.org.hk/ .


About Design Centre

Hong Kong Design Centre
(HKDC) is a non-governmental organisation and was founded in 2001 as a
strategic partner of the HKSAR Government in establishing Hong Kong as an
international centre of design excellence in Asia. Our public mission is to promote
wider and strategic use of design and design thinking to create business value
and improve societal well-being, with the aim of advancing Hong Kong as an
international design centre in Greater Bay Area and in Asia.

For more information,
please visit the website at: www.hkdesigncentre.org .


About Create Hong Kong

Create Hong Kong
(CreateHK) is a dedicated agency set up by the HKSAR Government in June 2009.
It is under the Communications and Creative Industries Branch of the Commerce
and Economic Development Bureau and dedicated to spearheading the development
of creative industries in Hong Kong. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent
and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, and promoting Hong Kong as
Asia’s creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community.
CreateHK sponsors HKDC to organise various projects to promote Hong Kong
design. CreateHK’s website: www.createhk.gov.hk.


