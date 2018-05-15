Hong Kong gears up for another $10 billion IPO with planned China Tower flotation

China Tower, the world’s biggest operator of mobile phone towers, filed its application for an initial public offering (IPO) on Monday. Reuters

HONG KONG – China Tower, the world’s biggest operator of mobile phone towers, has applied to list its shares in Hong Kong in what could become the city’s second $10 billion offering this year.

The company, formed in 2014 from the towers operations of China’s three state-backed telecoms providers, filed its application for an initial public offering (IPO) on Monday (May 14).

The application comes a little more than a week after Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi filed for an IPO that could also raise as much as $10 billion.

It would be the first time the city has hosted two mega-flotations since 2010, when insurer AIA and Agricultural Bank of China raised $20 billion and $22 billion respectively, Thomson Reuters data shows.