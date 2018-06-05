Hong Kong Green Day 2018 Kick-off Ceremony Calls for Reduction of Plastic Pollution

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 5 June 2018 – Green Council, a non-profit Hong Kong environmental organisation, launched its sixth annual Hong Kong Green Day (HKGD) Kick-off Ceremony today at Maritime Square in Tsing Yi. Mr CHEN Che Kong , Assistant Director (Water Policy) of the Environmental Protection Department, joined as the Guest of Honour.

The ceremony was led by Mr Shih Wing Ching, Chairman of Green Council, Ms Linda W.P. Ho, Chief Executive Officer of Green Council, Charmaine Sheh, Hong Kong Green Day Ambassador, and executive members of Green Council. Numerous sponsors and organisations were joined by more than 130 participants to demonstrate their support.

Since 2013, Green Council has designated the annual United Nation’s World Environment Day* on the 5th of June as “Hong Kong Green Day” in order to encourage the public to raise awareness on environmental protection, and it has become Hong Kong’s annual environmental event that educates the public to protect the environment. To support the 2018 theme “Beat Plastic Pollution”, Hong Kong Green Day will organise a number of environmental education activities for residents of all ages to raise public awareness of environmental protection and encourage everyone to work together to build a greener Hong Kong.

This year, Green Council, in conjunction with the Hang Seng Management College, hosted a press conference before the Kick-off Ceremony to announce the results of its Research on Consumer Perceptions of Product Carbon Label in Hong Kong. The survey revealed that the public’s awareness of carbon labelling is insufficient. The organisers urged the government and relevant authorities to better promote and educate the public about carbon labels. (For details, please refer to the Hang Seng Management College press release.)

In addition to a series of environmental-themed performances, Green Council also invited the Hong Kong SAR Government Environmental Protection’s ambassador, “Big Waster”, and Hong Kong Green Day Ambassador, Ms Charmaine Sheh to play games with the audience and provide tips on how to live a plastic-free lifestyle. The ceremony also announced the winners of Go Green Act Green school programme to commend participating students who contributed to promoting green life.

“Plastic contamination has become one of the most important environmental issues in recent years,” Ms Linda W.P. Ho said. “We hope that Hong Kong Green Day campaigns can inspire people to reduce the use of plastic products in their daily lives.”

The Hong Kong Green Day Kick-off Ceremony also marks the launch of a series of green campaigns in June, including the first “Green Film Idea Competition” to encourage college students to promote plastic-free campuses by creating short educational films. Renowned Hong Kong director, Patrick Kong will be the judge of the competition and will preside over a film workshop for participants.

Also, Green Council cooperated with The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited to host the “Green Cook Cooking Competition” to encourage family participants to cherish food and reduce food waste. In addition, the “Hong Kong Green Day Finale cum Green Mission Challenge” will welcome students from Primary 3 to Primary 5 to take part in the orientation activities at Ocean Park to educate them about environmental protection through an entertaining competition.

In addition to the Hong Kong Green Day Kick-off Ceremony, the month-long Hong Kong Green Day campaign also includes:

Dress Green Campaign (Hong Kong citizens are encouraged to dress in green on 5 th June)

June) Green School Programme, which includes the Captain Green Scheme and Book / Uniform Recycling Programme

“Green Cook” Cooking Competition

Green Shops Campaign

Green Film Idea Competition

Hong Kong Green Day Finale cum Green Mission Challenge

For event details, please visit www.greencouncil.org, call +852 2810 1122 or Email hkgreenday@greencouncil.org.

Note to Editor :

*United Nations launched the World Environment Day on 5th June 1972. To echo the sentiment of World Environment Day, Green Council launched the “Hong Kong Green Day” on 5th June 2013. It has become an annual green event in Hong Kong that encourages awareness and positive action for the environment.

About Green Council

The Green Council is a non-profit organisation and certification body established in 2000, with the aim to promote and assist the Hong Kong business community to integrate the concept of environmental protection into production processes and management systems, leading to a greener Hong Kong. With the motto of “Conservation begins with Education”, the Green Council is fully committed to provide continued education and trainings on sustainable procurement, environmental management, waste management, energy conservation, etc. Meanwhile, the Green Council is dedicated to organise various green projects such as the Hong Kong Green Label Scheme, Hong Kong Green Purchasing Charter, Hong Kong Green Awards, International Coastal Cleanup Hong Kong, Hong Kong Green Day, Green Run, Green Carnival, etc. Official website: http://www.greencouncil.org