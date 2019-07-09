Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announces controversial extradition bill, which has spurred weeks of violent protests, is ‘dead’

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks to media over an extradition bill in Hong Kong, China July 9, 2019. Reuters

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday morning local time that a controversial extradition bill that was previously being mulled over by the territory’s governing body is “dead.”

The bill, which would have allowed extradition to mainland China, sparked mass protests over the past few weeks.

She did not state whether the government would withdraw the bill completely.

“There are still lingering doubts about the government’s sincerity, or worries whether the government will restart the process [of debating the bill] in the Legislative Council. I reiterate here, there is no such plan,” she said during a press conference.

“The bill is dead.”

???????? BREAKING: “The bill is dead.” Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks in front of media at the Legislative Council Building. More @business: https://t.co/eHaJhTKeqj #ExtraditionBill #香港 #反送中 pic.twitter.com/G2gO6RtP8F — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) July 9, 2019

The bill, which would have allowed extradition to mainland China, sparked mass protests over the past few weeks. The bill was set to be debated on June 12, but was officially postponed after protesters blocked key roads leading to the government building.

“This is not my pride or arrogance,” she said. “This is the government’s evaluation of practical wishes to move ahead. Give us time to take Hong Kong out of the current impasse. We will listen to more views, not just by myself but also by my team.”

Lam added that attempts to amend the bill have been a “total failure.”

The chief executive also addressed the demands laid out by protesters, including setting up an independent inquiry into allegations of police brutality and dropping charges against protesters arrested during demonstrations.

This is a developing story.