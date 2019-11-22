Hong Kong Maritime Week 2019 launched

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 22 November 2019 – The “Hong Kong Maritime Week 2019” (HKMW 2019), a major annual event of the maritime and port industries in Hong Kong, was launched on November 17 with the “Hong Kong Maritime Week Orienteering Race 2019” followed by the ‘Capital Link Hong Kong Maritime Forum’.









(LEFT-4)The Chairman of the Hong Kong Maritime and Port Board and Secretary for Transport and Housing, Mr Frank Chan Fan, speaks at the Capital Link Hong Kong Maritime Forum.



Thanks to the tremendous support received from the industry, the Hong Kong Maritime and Port Board and the co-organisers, the Hong Kong Shipowners Association and the Hong Kong Maritime Museum, Hong Kong Trade Development Council and the Invest HK, kickstarted the fourth edition of the HKMW from November 17 to 24 2019.

Officiating at the opening ceremony of the HKMW 2019, the Chairman of the HKMPB and Secretary for Transport and Housing, Mr Frank JP Chan Fan said that “The maritime industry has been the pillar of Hong Kong’s economy and will continue to be. With the rapidly changing environment and the new regulations, the Hong Kong Maritime industry will have to adapt and grow alongside with it. The government will support the industry’s drive towards innovation and technology so that Hong Kong’s maritime industry can progress into the future. ”

Focusing on developing the next generation of maritime leaders within the Hong Kong, Mr Chan elaborated on the new opportunities and the support that the government has been providing to the industry. This year’s edition of HKMW 2019 focuses on bringing Hong Kong’s Maritime to the next step.





HKMW 2019 offers more than 45 activities organised by 50 local and international maritime bodies. The activities cover eight themes, namely shipping and maritime, maritime law and arbitration, ship finance, marine insurance, ship management, marine technology, port and logistics, and maritime education and career. Activities in different formats will be held along the week long’s celebration of the maritime industry.

For more details of HKMW 2019, please visit www.hkmw.hk.



