Hong Kong Ocean Park Marriott Hotel Offers Theme Park Resort Adventure For Leisure and Business

First Urban Green Resort Just Minutes from the Heart of the City

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 30 October 2018 – Marriott Hotels, the iconic flagship of Marriott International, Lai Sun Group and Ocean Park Hong Kong yesterday soft opened the highly-anticipated Hong Kong Ocean Park Marriott Hotel. Located at Ocean Park Hong Kong and just minutes from the heart of a city famous for its skyscrapers, the first-ever city resort hotel with 471 rooms offers a brilliant new destination experience for families on leisure and business travelers.





Lagoon

Hong Kong Ocean Park Marriott Hotel — With families and staycations in mind, at the heart of the destination resort is the large lagoon pool with adjacent children’s pools.





“Marriott Hotels is excited to open its latest hotel in a very special partnership with the iconic Ocean Park Hong Kong and Lai Sun Group. The new destination resort offers a unique getaway experience in Hong Kong and is a perfect example of what Marriott means by traveling brilliantly,” said Mike Fulkerson, Vice President, Brand and Marketing Asia Pacific, Marriott International. “There’s adventure on the site of Ocean Park Hong Kong, one of Asia’s leading conservation theme parks, convenient access to Hong Kong’s lesser explored green spaces and remarkable proximity to the city’s shopping and business districts, broadening our guests’ perspectives and experiences in this globally renowned city.”

Dr. Lam Kin Ngok, Peter, Chairman of Lai Sun Group said: “Partnering with Marriott International was a logical choice for us with their respected Marriott brand, global network and international management expertise that aligns closely with our vision of creating a new world-class Hong Kong experience for the next generation of travelers. It is exactly this type of partnership that will drive tourism and makes Hong Kong such a progressive city.”

Leo Kung, Chairman of Ocean Park Hong Kong said: “We are proud to present the integration of the first hotel in Ocean Park by Marriott International which signifies the Park’s transformation into a resort destination and reinforces our position as the leading edutainment attraction in Hong Kong. From planning the stay, savoring magnificent hospitality at the Hotel to enjoying delightful entertainment and animal encounters at the Park, guests can expect a seamless journey filled with the thrill of discovery. The resort will bring unique experiences for the community and our next generation of visitors.”

In line with Ocean Park Hong Kong’s core value of safeguarding Planet Earth and a world rich in biodiversity, Hong Kong Ocean Park Marriott Hotel is committed to a sustainable future and reducing its environmental footprint and opens with several initiatives in place. These include the hotel façade design which features energy-saving components to keep the building cooler in summer as well as rainwater collection and vertical planting systems. It also will launch its own green education program for kids and guests, as well as join hands with Ocean Park to connect people with nature and inspire guests to be an active part of the solution in conservation.

With families and staycations in mind, at the heart of the destination resort is the large lagoon pool with adjacent children’s pools. Centrally located, it is easily accessed from the three surrounding hotel wings, four restaurants and leisure facilities. Hong Kong Ocean Park Marriott Hotel will also be inspiring children and their parents to travel brilliantly with M Passport. The pilot program encourages younger visitors to participate in various resort activities with educational and fun themes, such as seashell art, scavenger hunts and dinners which encourage parent and child bonding. Completion of each activity is linked to rewards and treats that’s tracked using a specially designed passport. Underpinning the program is Marriott’s Art of Hosting ethos where each associate can thoughtfully and dynamically create a memorable experience for each guest. Travelers are also able to book special packages which entitle them to enjoy exclusive Ocean Park benefits, tailor made educational programmes, breakfast with animal experience with seasonal offers and access to unique animal programmes at the park.

Designed by Aedas, Hong Kong Ocean Park Marriott Hotel is an homage to a modern urban green oasis comprising of three towers – The Pier Wing, Club Wing and Marina Wing. It offers 471 smoke-free, contemporary rooms and suites that capture the Modern Marriott ethos with streamlined interiors, expansive naturally lit spaces and ocean-inspired décor. Three types of Ocean Park-themed rooms (Whiskers Submarine, Bao Bao Paradise, Redd Forest) are available at The Pier Wing and Marina Wing.

The Club Wing houses the executive M Club, an exclusive space where guests can work, enjoy a bite, recharge and connect. It also offers premium services including breakfast, evening hors d’oeuvres with premium drink options. Renowned international interior designer Peter Remedios created The Club Wing’s interiors with an inviting palette of natural colors and modern furnishings. The anticipated Club Wing is scheduled to open around end of this year.

The hotel showcases four restaurants and bars designed for brilliant dining experiences complete with alfresco areas offering amazing views over the hotel lagoon. These include The Pier Lounge and Bar for modern dining and cocktails; and Marina Kitchen, an all-day dining and international buffet featuring live cooking stations and the Canton Bistro for Cantonese specialities; the Prohibition Grill House & Cocktail Bar — an American steakhouse concept. All outlets also serve WWF-certified sustainable seafood from approved suppliers.

This urban retreat features innovative spaces including the largest pillar-free ballroom at 1,200sq-m on Hong Kong island and flexible meeting spaces which can be configured to suit any agenda. For inspirational and creative events, the resort offers extensive outdoor facilities and special access to Ocean Park for exclusive meeting options. After an eventful day of work or exploration, guests can refresh in the outdoor lagoon pool or rejuvenate in Hong Kong’s first Harnn Heritage Spa or the fitness center.

The hotel’s location, though perfectly situated for the city, also offers a rare perspective for visitors to Hong Kong with breathtaking hiking and jogging trails that lead through some of Hong Kong’s finest coastline and country parks, including the renowned Repulse Bay and Aberdeen Reservoir as well as the more challenging Dragon’s Back trail.





Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 6,700 properties in 30 leading hotel brands spanning 130 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company also operates award-winning loyalty programs: Marriott Rewards®, which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

About Ocean Park





Ocean Park is Hong Kong’s unique home-grown theme park with a heritage of delivering family fun and fond memories. Since its opening in January 1977 as a non-profit organisation, Ocean Park has

developed itself to be a world-class attraction connecting people with nature, and gained consistent recognition for its animal husbandry, research and relationship with the community. The Park has successfully transformed into a premier international resort destination with the launch of the Hong Kong Ocean Park Marriott Hotel in October 2018, presenting guests world-class hotel accommodation alongside panoramic views of the southern part of Hong Kong Island, unique thrill rides, animal encounters, attractions with local flavour and a vast array of culinary choices — all in one destination. Hong Kong Ocean Park Marriott Hotel, a city resort hotel with 471-room located in Ocean Park and adjacent to the MTR station, presents a full suite of resort and business facilities.

More than 140 million people have visited Hong Kong’s premier park since its inception, and Ocean Park has remained committed to offering adults and children experiences that blend entertainment with education and conservation. Part of the proceeds from Ocean Park admission tickets and some retail items will go to Ocean Park Conservation Foundation, Hong Kong, to support its wildlife conservation projects. Ocean Park is the 2012 recipient of the highly coveted and prestigious APPLAUSE AWARD, presented by Liseberg Amusement Park. Recognised by the attractions industry worldwide, the award is presented at the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) Attractions Expo every other year in honour of a theme park for its excellence in management, operations, and creativity. Ocean Park is the first theme park in Asia to win this international award since its inception in 1980.

About Lai Sun Group





Lai Sun Group is a conglomerate based in Hong Kong with four companies within the Group listed on the Main Board and one company listed on the GEM Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. Lai Sun Group is well diversified and its principal activities include property investment and property development in Hong Kong, the Mainland China and overseas, investment in and operation of hotels and restaurants, cinema operation, development, operation of and investment in media and entertainment, music production and distribution, the investment in and production and distribution of television programmes, films and video format products and investment holding. For more information: www.laisun.com.