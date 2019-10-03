Hong Kong Outbound in July and August unchanged despite unrests

ITE Hong Kong’s only travel fair held as Planned with more overseas visitors

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 3 October 2019 – Apparently undaunted by social unrests since June this year, Hong Kong citizens made 7.973 million departures in July, up 2.3%, of which 1.233 million via Airport, and in August 7.566 million departures, almost no change, according to latest government statistics! But understandably inbound were affected!

ITE Hong Kong’s only travel fair held as planned in June despite protests in streets nearby several days in the same week! It drew in two trade days 11613 buyers and visitors, of whom 63% from Hong Kong, 22% from Guangdong, 4% from other parts of China, and 11% from other Asia; and overall around 6% drop with all decreases from locally but increases from abroad!

All present were ITE2019’s 675 exhibitors, of whom 87.5% from abroad and mainland China! Among the 56 participating countries and regions over half from outside Asia. ITE also highlights theme / in-depth travels popular with upmarket travelers.

Attending ITE’s 2 public days were 73665 quality visitors, of whom 85% FIT or private tour, while 67% book at fairground and 61% online booking directly with suppliers like airlines and hotels, so accessible to overseas sellers. Actually, Hong Kong rank World’s 11st & Asia 3rd largest outbound Market with such spending totaling US$26.5 billion in 2018, up 4.3%!

ITE Hong Kong 2020, which combines the 34th ITE Leisure & the 15th ITE MICE will be held from June 11 — 14 at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre. ITE offers exhibitors B2B, B2 MICE, B2C programs. Examples include Business Matching for quick dating between buyers and sellers, help exhibitors holding trade seminar or workshop etc.

ITE MICE the only MICE show in the Greater Bay Area (the Bay), which includes three of China’s top five cities of Hong Kong, Shenzhen and Guangzhou and 8 other major cities in the Pearl River Delta. The Bay has a cumulative GDP of US$1.69 trillion and population of 68 million. In 2019, over 6000 trade visitors are from travel agents / operators and some 2200 from MICE / corporations, while 141 exhibitors present MICE products.

Organized by TKS Exhibition Services Ltd., ITE supported by China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism and Hong Kong Tourism Board etc. Detail / enquiry at www.itehk.com or wechat: ite-hongkong



