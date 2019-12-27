Hong Kong protesters plan major New Year’s Day rally after three days of Christmas chaos

The reporter was singled out by police after he chased a baton-wielding man, demanding to know if he was a plain-clothes officer.

The reporter said he would complain to the privacy watchdog, while the association lamented that in exposing his private information, police had effectively doxxed him.

The association accused police of harassing and physically attacking reporters doing their job. Police in turn have accused people in press vests of obstruction during anti-riot operations and siding with protesters.

Masked protesters also targeted other shopping centres in the city’s tourist districts on Thursday, including Langham Place and Moko in Mong Kok, Sogo in Causeway Bay and V city in Tuen Mun, where riot police pepper-sprayed activists marching through the mall and detained several of them.

At the Moko atrium, protesters chanted slogans for hours, including a new one: “January 1, meet at Victoria Park”, referring to a mass rally on New Year’s Day planned by the Civil Human Rights Front, which has organised the biggest protests over the past seven months.

Anti-government protesters heckled customers at restaurants and occupied premises as part of their plans to cause disturbances at Hong Kong shopping centres. South China Morning Post

They also heckled customers at restaurants and coffee shops owned by mainland Chinese-linked businesses, including Urban Bakery and Pacific Coffee, cheering as people were forced to leave.

Armed riot police entered the mall and protesters threw potted plants and black paint or ink at them.

Police stopped and searched groups of people as bystanders heckled them.

A teenager at the protest who gave her name as Wendy had a message for the city’s leader: “If she thinks we are ruining Christmas festivities, has she thought about who caused this situation in the first place?”