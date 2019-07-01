Hong Kong protesters have stormed the streets and graffitied the country’s legislative building — here are shocking pictures of the city takeover

caption A protester walks past a sign for the government headquarters after they broke into the building in Hong Kong on July 1, 2019, on the 22nd anniversary of the city’s handover from Britain to China. source ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images

Hong Kong turned deadly on Monday as major protests swept across the city.

The conflict stems from a controversial bill that would allow criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China to stand trial.

While hundreds of thousands turned out for peaceful demonstrations, hundreds of other protesters swarmed the city’s legislative building.

In response, riot police turned up with tear gas and shields to disperse protesters.

While the city’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam has already postponed debate on the extradition bill, demonstrators say they will continue to rally until their demands, such as her resignation and a full withdrawal of the bill, are met.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Hundreds of protesters in Hong Kong infiltrated the city’s legislative building on Monday night following weeks of protest against a controversial bill that would allow criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China to stand trial.

The demonstrations coincided with the 22nd anniversary of the territory’s handover from British to Chinese rule. Earlier in the day, protesters gathered to block off a flag-raising ceremony attended by Hong Kong and Chinese officials, as riot police used pepper spray and batons against them.

During the ceremony, which was moved indoors as the crowds gathered, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said that since the territory “returned to the motherland… Hong Kong has, generally speaking, remained stable and prosperous.”

She once again acknowledged, in response to the weeks of escalating discord, that she hadn’t properly handled the disputed legislation. “After this incident, I will learn the lesson and ensure that the government’s future work will be closer and more responsive to the aspirations, sentiments, and opinions of the community,” she said.

As hordes of mostly young protesters surrounded the headquarters of the Legislative Council, hundreds of thousands of others, including families and children, marched peacefully down the streets of downtown Hong Kong urging for the resignation of city leaders.

Those at the Legislative Council building, clad in hard hats, plastic wrapped around their arms and legs, and face masks to conceal their identities, smashed windows and tore down metal fencing before charging inside. Protesters told The New York Times they felt the government wasn’t listening to their concerns.

Monday’s brazen show of civil disobedience is a direct challenge to Beijing as it tries to exert influence over the territory, and signals the deepening apprehension felt by many Hong Kong residents toward China, especially as President Xi Jinping continues to put forth increasingly authoritarian policies.

While Lam has already postponed debate on the extradition bill, demonstrators say they will continue to rally until their demands are met.

On Monday night, within the seized legislative building, protesters issued a list of demands called the “Admirality Declaration,” according to CNN. Those include a full withdrawal of the extradition bill, Lam’s resignation, and an investigation into police brutality that has transpired during recent protests.

Late in the night on Monday, hundreds of riot police with tear gas and shields gathered in response to the takeover of the legislative building. As of 11 p.m., hospital authority told the South China Morning Post that 54 people involved with the protests were being treated, including three in serious condition.

Here’s a glimpse at the sweeping protests that have taken over the city.

More than 500,000 protesters, including families and children, took to the streets on Monday afternoon in a peaceful pro-democracy march, a sharp contrast to the turmoil at the Legislative Council building. Protesters held signs with the slogans “Free HK Democracy Now,” and “Hong Kong Fights For Democracy.”

caption Protesters take part in a rally against extradition bill on July 1, 2019 in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. Thousands of pro-democracy protesters faced off with riot police on Monday during the 22nd anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to Chinese rule as riot police officers used batons and pepper spray to push back demonstrators. source Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images

The New York Times

CNN

But, slates of violence erupted in other parts of the city, as protesters relied on homemade shields and umbrellas to protect themselves from police.

caption Protester are seen holding up homemade shields Hong Kong, China. 1 July 2019. source Photo by Vernon Yuen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Police employed pepper spray and batons in an attempt to disperse the hundreds of protesters who started the day off by occupying the road that led to where the flag-raising ceremony was supposed to occur. The ceremony was eventually moved inside, which officials said was due to “inclement weather.”

caption A police officer is seen using pepper spray against Protesters in Hong Kong, China. source Photo by Vernon Yuen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Washington Post

After unsuccessfully accessing the site of the flag-raising ceremony, protesters tried to enter the headquarters of the Legislative Council. Hundreds surrounded the building, smashing windows and tearing down parts of the glass and metal exterior.

caption A protester gestures as he tries to break into the Legislative Council building where riot police are seen, during the anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover to China. source REUTERS/Thomas Peter

The New York Times

Associated Press

A protester can be seen being dragged on the ground by riot police.

source Photo by Vernon Yuen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Protesters in face masks and dressed in black moved metal barricades down the street.

caption Protesters are seen moving barricades down the road in Hong Kong. source Photo by Vernon Yuen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Finally, protesters broke through the glass and swarmed the building.

Police appeared to back off as the protesters entered the building, in an attempt to avoid a violent confrontation.

caption Protesters break into the Legislative Council Complex protest against the extradition bill on July 1, 2019 in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. source Photo by Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images

The Associated Press

Within the legislative chamber, hundreds of protesters gathered in an act of defiance against the government and Chinese influence.

caption People are seen inside a chamber, after protesters broke into the Legislative Council building during the anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover to China in Hong Kong, China July 1, 2019. The banner reads “There are no thugs, only tyranny”. source REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Portraits of pro-Beijing officials were removed from the walls.

caption The portrait of chairman of the Legislative Council Andrew Leung is destroyed after protesters broke into the parliament chamber of the government headquarters in Hong Kong on July 1, 2019, on the 22nd anniversary of the city’s handover from Britain to China. source PHILIP FONG/AFP/Getty Images

Other protesters spray painted the chamber walls with graffiti slogans such as “release the righteous fighters” and “we want genuine universal suffrage.”

caption A protesters sprays graffiti onto the wall of the parliament chamber of the government headquarters in Hong Kong on July 1, 2019, on the 22nd anniversary of the city’s handover from Britain to China. source VIVEK PRAKASH/AFP/Getty Images

The Guardian

The takeover included an unsuccessful attempt to hang a flag from the British colonial period over the city’s special administrative region emblem.

caption A protester attempts to cover the Hong Kong emblem with a British colonial flag after they broke into the government headquarters in Hong Kong. source ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images

When that didn’t work, protesters resorted to black spray paint to cover the crest.

caption A person sprays paint over Hong Kong’s coats of arms inside a chamber after protesters broke into the Legislative Council building during the anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover to China in Hong Kong, China July 1, 2019. source REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Within the building, protesters stood on the desks of lawmakers, ransacked cabinets, and issued their demands. But, they did make sure to leave money in the fridge for the drinks that they took. The building was occupied for three hours.

caption Protesters are seen inside a chamber after they broke into the Legislative Council building during the anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover to China. source REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

@hkdemonow

The New York Times

In response, hundreds of police, dressed in full riot gear, stormed the streets around midnight to disperse the protesters from the legislative building. Police used tear gas and batons to empty the road.

caption Police fire tear gas at protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong on July 2, 2019. source ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images

CNN

As of 11 p.m. on Monday night, 38 men and 16 women were taken to the hospital following the day’s protests. Around 1 a.m., dozens of police entered the legislative building which, at that point, had been mostly cleared.

caption Protesters react after tear gas was fired by police outside the Legislative Council building, after demonstrators stormed the building on the anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover to China in Hong Kong, China July 1, 2019. source REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

South China Morning Post

Here, a protester wearing a t-shirt with the words ‘Revolution’ can be seen walking past an etching on the ground that says “Long Live HK.”