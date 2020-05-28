Photos show democracy protests reigniting in Hong Kong after China passed a sweeping measure to crush the city’s autonomy

On Thursday, China passed a new national security measure for Hong Kong that effectively crushes the city’s autonomy.

The legislation is meant to severely limit dissent, and could allow China to set up a police force within the city, ban activist groups, and put an end to the semiautonomous powers that Hong Kong has had since 1997.

Critics of the new legislation have called it the “end of Hong Kong” and see it as retaliation for over six months of protests that occurred last year in opposition to a Chinese extradition bill.

Over the past few days, thousands of people took to the streets of Hong Kong to reignite a pro-democracy fight and protest the new draconian law. At least 360 people have been arrested.

In a landslide vote on Thursday, China passed new national security legislation for Hong Kong that will effectively crush the city’s autonomy.

The legislation is meant to crack down on dissent, subversion, terrorism, and treason against the Chinese government, and will work to limit the freedoms of the semiautonomous arrangement that Hong Kong has had since 1997.

The new measure gives China the authority to draft and propose national security laws, such as establishing a formal police presence within Hong Kong, suppressing political speech and activism, and imposing long jail sentences for violations.

Critics of the new legislation have called it the “end of Hong Kong” and see it as a major blow to the city’s freedoms. Others view it as a measure of retaliation to suppress Hong Kong voices after several months of protests against a Chinese extradition law occurred last year.

Over the last few days, thousands of protesters have taken to the streets to fight against the new draconian measure. At least 360 have been arrested.

In the last week, thousands of protesters have taken to the streets and shopping districts of Hong Kong to protest a new national security measure from China.

The measure, which was ultimately passed on Thursday, will allow China to enforce new national security laws against Hong Kong, effectively silencing any voices of dissent and ending the city’s semi-autonomy.

caption People wearing face masks take part in a protest against the second reading of a controversial national anthem law in Hong Kong, China, on May 27, 2020. source Tyrone Siu/REUTERS

The protests echoed last year’s fight for democracy, when millions of people took to the streets for several months to fight against a bill that would allow China to extradite Hong Kong residents to the mainland for trial.

caption A protester makes a gesture during a protest on June 12, 2019 in Hong Kong China. Large crowds of protesters gathered in central Hong Kong as the city braced for another mass rally in a show of strength against the government over a divisive plan to allow extraditions to China. source Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Those protests ignited an entire pro-democracy movement within the city, and many have since demanded an increase in freedoms for the semiautonomous region.

caption Hong Kong protesters rally against China’s national security law at Mongkok district on May 27, 2020 in Hong Kong, China. source Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images

But the new legislation marks a major blow to the pro-democracy fight, and critics have said it could mean the end of Hong Kong’s freedoms. “The end of Hong Kong is alarming not only for its people but also for the world,” said Maya Wang, a senior China researcher for Human Rights Watch, adding, “It’s the light, the conscience, the voice that speaks truth to an increasingly powerful China.”

To fight against the new legislation, pro-democracy protesters marched through the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday chanting slogans like, “Revolution of our time. Liberate Hong Kong,” and “Hong Kong independence, the only way out.”

caption People protest in Hong Kong on May 24, 2020, against China’s move to introduce the mainland’s national security law in the territory, which is feared will hurt Hong Kong’s autonomy. source Kyodo News via Getty Images

Inside shopping malls, protesters gathered holding signs and chanting pro-democracy slogans.

Protesters have now gathered in Hysan Place chanting slogans instead of surrounding legco due to heavy security pic.twitter.com/udjzq7hiT4 — Pak Yiu (@pakwayne) May 27, 2020

Here, a group of people are seen holding banners in support of Hong Kong’s protest efforts, with masks on to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

caption Protesters holding banners in support of Hong Kong pro-democracy demonstrators attend a rally against the Chinese government’s newly announced national security legislation for Hong Kong, at Taipei main train station in Taiwan May 23, 2020. source REUTERS/Ben Blanchard

Protesters held their hands up as a symbol of the “five demands” — a list of freedoms that pro-democracy protesters have been fighting for since last year.

caption A pro-democracy demonstrator raises his hands up as a symbol of the “Five demands, not one less” during a protest against Beijing’s plans to impose national security legislation in Hong Kong, China May 28, 2020. source REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Police stood guard throughout the streets, and less than an hour into the protests they began firing tear gas to disperse crowds.

A new string of protests broke out on Wednesday.

caption Hong Kong protesters rally against China’s national security law at Mongkok district on May 27, 2020 in Hong Kong, China. source Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images

On social media, protest organizers told people to “be water” by moving throughout the city as much as possible in order to make a statement, according to The Guardian.

caption Anti-government demonstrators scuffle with riot police during a lunch time protest as a second reading of a controversial national anthem law takes place in Hong Kong, China May 27, 2020. source REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

But police quickly stepped in to dissipate the crowds.

caption Police rush towards a group of protesters whilst firing pepper balls during lunchtime street demonstrations in Central, Hong Kong’s financial hub, Hong Kong, 27th May, 2020. source Tommy Walker/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Holding up warning flags, the police blocked off roads, and threatened to arrest protesters.

caption Police raise the blue flag in warning to gathering protesters during lunchtime street demonstrations in Central, Hong Kong Island, Hong Kong, May 27th, 2020 source Tommy Walker/NurPhoto via Getty Images

On social media, protesters criticized the police presence by calling Hong Kong a “police state.”

caption Riot police raise a warning flag as they disperse anti-government demonstrators at Central District against the second reading of a controversial national anthem law in Hong Kong, China May 27, 2020. source REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Dressed in full riot gear, police stopped and searched younger people, while detaining large groups of protesters.

caption Anti-government demonstrators scuffle with riot police during a lunch time protest as a second reading of a controversial national anthem law takes place in Hong Kong, China May 27, 2020. source REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Some cases of fire led to heavier action by the police.

caption Police stand guard on a road to deter pro-democracy protesters from blocking roads in the Mong Kok district of Hong Kong on May 27, 2020 source ISAAC LAWRENCE/AFP via Getty Images

Police began using pepper spray and rubber bullets against protesters.

caption A riot police officer fires his weapon during a protest in Central, as a second reading of a controversial national anthem law takes place in Hong Kong, China May 27, 2020. source REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Here, people are seen covering their faces to protect themselves from the pepper spray.

caption People take cover as riot police use pepper spray projectile during a protest at Central District, as a second reading of a controversial national anthem law takes place in Hong Kong, China May 27, 2020. source REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

At least 360 people were arrested throughout the day on Wednesday.

caption Riot police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against the second reading of a controversial national anthem law in Hong Kong, China May 27, 2020. source REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Police lined up and detained those who were arrested. These videos show how the police attempted to break up the protests.

caption Anti-government demonstrators sit as they were detained by riot police during a lunch time protest as a second reading of a controversial national anthem law takes place in Hong Kong, China May 27, 2020. source REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Rounds of pepper ball were fired at protesters on D’Aguilar St in Central. pic.twitter.com/NCmgspwI0T — Xinqi Su 蘇昕琪 (@XinqiSu) May 27, 2020

