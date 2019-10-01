Photos show escalating violence in the Hong Kong protests as China celebrates 70 years of communist rule

caption A pro-democracy protester walks in front of a burning barricade during clashes with police in Wan Chai on October 01, 2019 in Hong Kong, China. source Chris McGath / Getty

On October 1, despite a police ban, tens of thousands of protesters filled the streets of Hong Kong, and the demonstrations quickly clashed with police.

The day marks 70 years since the People’s Republic of China was founded, but protesters in Hong Kong were calling it a “national day of mourning.”

The demonstrations began in June to fight a bill that would extradite people accused of crimes to China to stand trial, but since then the protests have not relented, and the protesters demands have widened.

The violence of the protests is also escalating – a policeman had acid thrown on him and an activist was shot with live rounds.

Tens of thousands of people ignored a police ban and protested in Hong Kong on Tuesday, the day China was celebrating 70 years as the People’s Republic.

Protesters, dressed in black, called it a “national day of mourning.” Some vandalized buildings, and threw petrol bombs and rocks at the police. The police fought back – one protester was shot by a live round, and is thought to be in critical condition.

It was the largest number of simultaneous protests since June, when the demonstrations began to fight an extradition bill that would have allowed people accused of crimes to be extradited to China to stand trial. Protests have continued over the months and they now have five demands, which include introducing free and fair elections in Hong Kong.

Here’s what the day looked like on the ground.

Hong Kong police issued a city-wide ban against marching for Tuesday, October 2, since it was the 70th anniversary of communist rule in China.

caption Riot police stand in front of anti-government protesters during a demonstration on China’s National Day, in Wong Tai Sin, Hong Kong, China October 1, 2019. source Tyrone Siu / Reuters

Source: NBC News

But from midday on, tens of thousands of protesters flooded the streets of Hong Kong to protest China’s grip on the city. They were chanting “Glory to Hong Kong,” and “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our time.”

Sources: NBC News, Al Jazeera, Time

Many were dressed entirely in black. For them it was a day to mourn the future of Hong Kong. Along with the dress code, they used umbrellas as shields against the tear gas police threw.

caption Protesters march on roads in Admiralty on October 1, 2019 in Hong Kong, China. source Laural Chor / Getty

Source: The Washington Post

Many also wore wore masks to hide their identities.

But police rolled out water cannons to douse protesters in staining blue water in order to ensure they were identifiable.

Source: Washington Post

The protesters were urging China to “return power to the people.” This was the most simultaneous protests since people began taking to the streets in June.

Source: Washington Post

The protesters have five demands: they want an inquiry into police brutality, for all of those who have been arrested to be released, and for Hong Kong to have more democratic rights. Their first demand was to stop a bill to extradite accused people to China, but the bill’s been shelved …

caption Bus passengers hold up five hands referring to protesters five demands in support of an illegal march in Sheung Wan on October 1, 2019 in Hong Kong, China. source Laurel Chor / Getty

Source: Business Insider

… and they want Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to step down. Other than photos of her face on trampled posters, Lam wasn’t seen in Hong Kong on the day of the protests. The government confirmed she wasn’t in the city, even though she’d invited people to celebrate the day at her home.

caption An anti-government protester in Hong Kong stands on portraits of leader Carrie Lam on Oct. 1, 2019, the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. source Kyodo News / Getty

Sources: CNN, The Japan Times

Across the city, 20 train stations were closed down. Operators feared a repeat of an earlier protest, where police used pepper spray on passengers on a stalled train. Here, protesters are seen vandalizing one of the stations.

Source: Al Jazeera

A police spokeswoman told local media the police were sad about having to be violent, and did not want anyone to be injured, but they would strictly enforce the law.

caption Riot police charge at anti-government protesters during a demonstration at Wan Chai district, on China’s National Day in Hong Kong, China October 1, 2019. source Susana Vera / Reuters

Source: Time

It was the most violent protest to date. In addition to tear spray and physical confrontations, a policeman shot a protester was shot in the chest. In earlier protests there have been rounds fired into the sky, but this is the first known time a protester has been shot.

caption A riot police officer fires a tear gas canister during a demonstration on China’s National Day, in Wong Tai Sin, Hong Kong, China October 1, 2019 source Tyrone Siu / Reuters

Sources: Business Insider, Washington Post

Police also fired tear gas in more than six different spots across the city to slow protesters …

caption An anti-government protester runs through a cloud of tear gas during a protest in Sham Shui Po district, on China’s National Day in Hong Kong, China October 1, 2019. source Athit Perawongmetha / Reuters

Source: The Washington Post

… and some protesters threw it right back …

caption A pro-democracy protester throws a tear gas canister back at police during clashes outside the Central Government Offices on October 01, 2019 in Hong Kong, China. source Chris McGrath / Getty

… while some others tossed bricks and Molotov cocktails.

caption Protesters prepare Molotov cocktails in the Sham Shui Po district of Hong Kong on October 1, 2019. source May James / AFP / Getty

Fires and smoke billowed across Hong Kong, and the protests continued on into the night.

caption A fire burns during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong on Oct. 1, 2019, the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. ( source Kyodo News / Getty

Source: NBC News

Hong Kong authorities said 96 protesters had been arrested and 31 people were in the hospital.

caption Riot police detain anti-government protesters. source Tyrone Siu / Reuters

Source: Time

King Chan, 57, told The Washington Post the police “are squeezing our necks so we don’t breathe the air of freedom.”

Source: Washington Post

And 1,243 miles to the north, China carried on its celebrations with an impressive hours-long military parade that showcased its military prowess and technology.

caption Chinese soldiers ride atop tanks as they drive in a parade to celebrate the 70th Anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949, at Tiananmen Square on October 1, 2019 in Beijing, China. source Kevin Frayer / Getty

Sources: Time, Al Jazeera, The Guardian

China also used the event to unveil a new nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile called the Dongfeng 41.

caption The Dongfeng 41, a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile, is on display during a military parade in Beijing on Oct. 1, 2019, marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the communist People’s Republic of China. source Getty

Source: Business Insider

And it was because of the celebration that the protests were so important, 17-year-old Apple told Time. “China is getting more powerful. If China becomes more powerful other countries might experience something like what’s happening in Hong Kong now. It’s important to come out and stop them,” she said.

Sources: Time, Al Jazeera