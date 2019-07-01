Protesters in Hong Kong attempt to storm the country’s legislature in escalating clashes with police

caption Police standing inside the government headquarters look at protesters who tried to smash their way into the building in Hong Kong on July 1, 2019 on the 22nd anniversary of the city’s handover from Britain to China. source ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images

Police in Hong Kong have been clashing with protesters on Monday, the 22nd anniversary of the territory’s handover from Britain to China.

Police say several protesters attacked officers earlier in the day, throwing “objects containing unknown liquid” at around 9:30 a.m. local time.

Police responded by firing pepper spray at protesters in an attempt to disperse crowds.

Protesters attempted to breach the city’s legislature building, throwing poles, umbrellas, and other objects at the window of the government building in the financial district, shattering the glass.

Protesters attempt to break into Hong Kong legislature as thousands more gather to march in opposition to China-backed government https://t.co/YlWN70GmzZpic.twitter.com/QMS7fHRMR9 — Bloomberg (@business) July 1, 2019

According to the Guardian, police responded by spraying the protesters with an unidentified liquid holes in the glass doors. According to CNN, police were ready with riot gear and held a banner which read: “Stop charging or we use force.”

The Civil Human Rights Front organized a march for today which was supposed to run from Victoria Park to the government offices from 2 p.m. local time. It is unclear whether protesters storming the legislature building were connected to the march.

Police had asked protesters to postpone their planned demonstrations after a group of people clashed with police in the morning. According to police, protesters threw “objects containing unknown liquid” at police officers at around 9:30 a.m. local time, which resulted in 13 officers being sent to the hospital for treatment. Police say additional protesters attempted to storm the legislature building at 1 p.m. local time.

Reports also indicate that police fired pepper spray at protesters and used batons earlier on Monday in an attempt to disperse crowds.

Monday’s violence comes after a New York Times report said that police responded to protesters with excessive force during the weeks of protest in the country against a controversial bill which would allow for the extradition of Hong Kong residents to China.

Debate on the bill has been temporarily postponed.