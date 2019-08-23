Hong Kong Residents Exclusive: Enjoy a Fantastic ‘4’ Staycation at Dorsett Wanchai From HK$700 per night only + 4 Fantastic Perks of Your Choice

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 23 August 2019 – Stay at the award-winning Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong under Dorsett Hospitality International at irresistible rate! Hong Kong residents will be able to enjoy an exclusive, personalised stay at only HK$700+ with the newly launched Fantastic ‘4’ Staycation, offering 4 extra perks for free up from a list of handpicked benefits.









With this value-packed promotion, a stay at the Premier Room starts from HK$700 per night only, with 4 self-picked perks chosen from the list below:

Exquisite Dim Sum Lunch for 2 at Dining House on 1 st floor of hotel

Late check-out till 6pm

Free room upgrade to Grand Deluxe Course View Room

A bottle of sparkling wine

Upgrade to suites at HK$200

A surprise gift

Other benefits include

Dorsett Wine Hour every Friday from 6pm — 7pm, with free-flow wines and snacks

Dorsett Candy Bar every day from 6pm — 7pm

Free downtown shuttle bus to various shopping and sightseeing spots

Terms & Conditions:

Offer is valid from now until 30 September, 2019

Guests must present valid HKID to enjoy the offer upon check-in

Check-in time is 2:00pm; check-out time is 12:00nn

A surcharge of HK$100 will be required for stays overlapping Friday and Saturday nights

To enjoy these benefits, guests will need to fill in the ‘special request’ field specifying their chosen ‘4 perks’ as the last step in their reservation





