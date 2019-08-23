Hong Kong Residents Exclusive: Enjoy a Fantastic ‘4’ Staycation at Dorsett Wanchai From HK$700 per night only + 4 Fantastic Perks of Your Choice

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 23 August 2019 – Stay at the award-winning Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong under Dorsett Hospitality International at irresistible rate! Hong Kong residents will be able to enjoy an exclusive, personalised stay at only HK$700+ with the newly launched Fantastic ‘4’ Staycation, offering 4 extra perks for free up from a list of handpicked benefits.
With this value-packed promotion, a stay at the Premier Room starts from HK$700 per night only, with 4 self-picked perks chosen from the list below:
- Exquisite Dim Sum Lunch for 2 at Dining House on 1st floor of hotel
- Late check-out till 6pm
- Free room upgrade to Grand Deluxe Course View Room
- A bottle of sparkling wine
- Upgrade to suites at HK$200
- A surprise gift
Other benefits include
- Dorsett Wine Hour every Friday from 6pm — 7pm, with free-flow wines and snacks
- Dorsett Candy Bar every day from 6pm — 7pm
- Free downtown shuttle bus to various shopping and sightseeing spots
Terms & Conditions:
- Offer is valid from now until 30 September, 2019
- Guests must present valid HKID to enjoy the offer upon check-in
- Check-in time is 2:00pm; check-out time is 12:00nn
- A surcharge of HK$100 will be required for stays overlapping Friday and Saturday nights
- To enjoy these benefits, guests will need to fill in the ‘special request’ field specifying their chosen ‘4 perks’ as the last step in their reservation