Hong Kong Strategic Investor with State-Owned Background Form Long-term Cooperation with Uni-Bio Science Group

HONG KONG, CHINA – EQS – 23 July 2019 – A fully integrated biopharmaceutical company — Uni-Bio Science Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; Stock code: 0690.HK) are pleased to announce that after trading hours , the Group have successfully completed a private placement of HKD 30million of new shares with a new strategic investor. The proceeds from the fund raising will be used as initial capital to progress three new corporate development projects towards the next stage, with hopes to further strengthen the Group's portfolio positioning and build long term value for shareholders.









Mr. Kingsley Leung (Left) , Chairman of Uni-Bio Science Group Limited at the signing site





The transaction is subscribed by an investment entity of CHMT Peaceful Development Fund Management Limited, headquartered in Hong Kong, which is a multi-strategy fund with worldwide investments, in both private and public markets with Asset Under Management (AUM) more than USD 5 billion. The Fund focuses on real estates, private equity, new technology and infrastructure as primary footprint, and it is also actively involved in corporate finance, cash equities and fixed income investments. After a comprehensive review of R&D innovation ability, business operation, corporate governance and positive stock price performance of the group in the past year, the Fund decided to subscribe to a total of 215,800,000 shares, which will account for 3.48% of the company's issued equity, with a one year lockup period.





Mr. Kingsley Leung, Chairman of and Executive Director of Uni-Bio Science Group Limited said, “We developed a relationship with CHMT peaceful development fund for over a year and they have performed extensive due diligence on the Group’s business. I am excited they finally pulled the trigger to invest in us. The timing is impeccable, especially as the Group is about to launch two new exciting products with billion-dollar potential. I believe CHMT sees the attractive valuation of the Group, and with their strong network of hedge funds and banks, they can significantly add value by increasing the company’s share-of-voice in the capital markets. This is especially true as many secondary market investors are interested in looking at pre-revenue biotechs after the approval of the chapter 18A listing rule of the HKEX last year. I hope to work more closely with CHMT to share the Group’s story to more sophisticated investors”.





About Uni-Bio Science Group Limited

Uni-Bio Science Group Limited is principally engaged in the research and development, manufacture and distribution of pharmaceutical products. The research and development center is fully equipped with a complete system for the development of genetically-engineered products with a pilot plant test base which is in line with NMPA requirements. The Group also has two GMP manufacturing bases in Beijing and Shenzhen. The Group is focused on the development of novel treatments and innovative drugs addressing the therapeutic areas of endocrine as diabetes and osteoporosis, ophthalmology and dermatology.

Uni-Bio Science Group Limited was listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on November 12, 2001. Stock code: 0690.