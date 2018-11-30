Hong Kong Tourism Board Teams Up with National Geographic on Great Outdoors Hong Kong Campaign





Photo by Tugo Cheng





HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – November 30, 2018 – The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) has joined forces with National Geographic to promote its 10th annual “Great Outdoors” campaign. The campaign will include an authoritative guidebook and collaborative content with insights from National Geographic photographers and trail experts.





Visitors to Hong Kong can now discover Hong Kong through the contrasting lenses of the “One Place, Two Perspectives” narrative. Contrasting city views with verdant mountains, and traditional villages with natural flora and fauna, the stories will present Hong Kong as a jaw-dropping visual dichotomy.





These tales of contrasts will celebrate the hard-to-believe fact that about three-quarters of Hong Kong’s landmass is actually countryside, and the hiking trails are easily accessible from any corner of the city.

“We are delighted to be working with a powerful brand like National Geographic, which has a huge number of followers, who enjoy traveling and adventures,” says Anthony Lau, Executive Director of the HKTB. “In this fresh attempt to showcase Hong Kong’s natural beauty through stunning photography and inspiring stories by some of the world’s top photographers, we hope to encourage visitors to discover another side of cosmopolitan Hong Kong during the hiking season from November to March.”

“As a community of bold explorers with an insatiable curiosity, there’s nothing we like more than showing people new perspectives on the world around them,” says Con Apostolopoulos, Senior Vice President, National Geographic Partners, Asia Pacific & the Middle East. “Partnering with HKTB is a fantastic opportunity to transform the way people think about Hong Kong; showing off its contrasting urban and rural beauty in a new light through the lens of talented photographers and explorers.”

“One Place, Two Perspectives” will be presented by French photographer Matthieu Paley, one of the Nat Geo contributing photographers, who will capture Hong Kong UNESCO Global Geopark; National Geographic award-winning photographer Tugo Cheng, whose background in architecture gives his work a unique aesthetic, who will take his camera to Plover Cove Country Park; and trail runner Wyan Chow Pui-yan, who placed 17th in the Ultra Trail World Tour, will lead the Nat Geo team into Tai Mo Shan, the city’s tallest mountain.

Your Guide to Hiking & Cycling in Hong Kong is available for download at http://www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/plan-your-trip/travel-kit/guides.jsp#outdoors