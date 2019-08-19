An adorable video shows a Hong Kong child leading streams of protesters in a chant: ‘Hong Kong people, keep going!’

caption A video showed a child leading protesters in a chant in Hong Kong on Sunday. source Eyepress TV

A video released Sunday showed a child leading Hong Kong protesters in a chant.

Sunday’s protest was one of the largest yet in a series of demonstrations that have been going on for more than two months.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

A heartwarming video shows the moment a child led a group of Hong Kong protesters in a chant during the massive gathering that took place Sunday.

The video obtained by Eyepress TV shows the child standing on a footbridge, watching protesters passing underneath.

When the child starts yelling “Hong Kong people,” the crowd yells back “add oil” – a common chant that has been used at rallies since the demonstrations started more than two months ago. It’s also translated as meaning “Hong Kong people, keep going.”

The call-and-response goes on for nearly a minute.

The protests in Hong Kong were sparked more than two months ago by a bill that would have allowed criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China.

It caused outrage for many Hong Kong residents, who saw it as a move by Beijing to exert more control over the island.

Read more: A protester takes us inside the demonstrations in Hong Kong

When Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997, the Chinese government agreed to afford Hong Kong residents more freedoms than mainland citizens under a “one country, two systems” philosophy. Many saw the extradition bill as China trying to chip away at that deal.

On Sunday, protest organizers estimated that nearly 2 million people braved the rain to take part in what has been described as one of the largest pro-democracy demonstrations on the island yet.

China has been assembling troops near the Hong Kong border, raising fears of a Tiananmen Square-like confrontation.