Hong Kong, World’s 10th largest by total outbound Spending

ITE Hong Kong, the city’s only travel fair, cover Southern China

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / LIMA, PERU – Media OutReach – 26 November 2018 – World’s 10th largest by total spending in 2016, Hong Kong‘s outbound market is big and high quality too with the highest per capita spending among world’s top ten markets! In 2017, Hong Kong spent US$25.5 billion, up 5.8%, which again higher than that of Japan !

ITE Hong Kong, the city’s only travel fair, also well cover southern China and draw nearly 2000 buyers and trade visitors from cities in the Greater Bay Area (the Bay)!

The Bay, which has a cumulative GDP of US$1.69 trillion and population of 68 million, includes Hong Kong, Macau and 9 Guangdong cities like Guangzhou and Shenzhen. The launching of Mega Bridge and Express Rail extension to Hong Kong boost closer integration so likely more visitors to ITE!

Highly international, 87% of ITE’s 666 exhibitors from abroad and China, and some 180 target MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences & Events). With seperate days, promotions and seminars etc., and highlighting theme travels, ITE exhibitors under same roof meet buyers and quality visitors from local and regional travel trade, MICE and well off FIT !

Of ITE’s 12460 buyers and visitors in two trade days which require registration for admission, 73% from Hong Kong and 21% from mainland China, while 6580 from travel agents or operators and 2567 MICE or corporations.

Of the 90000 visitors in ITE’s two public days 84% are FIT ; educated (42% university & another 34% post-secondonary), 63% book at fairground and 60% online booking directly with suppliers like airlines and hotels, thus are accessible to overseas suppliers.

ITE offers exhibitors B2B and B2C programs each with free and optional services, which can include e-newsletter promotions, Business Matching for quick dating between buyers and sellers, assistance in holding trade seminar or workshop, sponsorship, online and onsite advertising etc.

Organized by TKS Exhibition Services Ltd and supported by Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China and Hong Kong Tourism Board etc., ITE Hong Kong 2019, the 33rd ITE on leisure and the 14th ITE MICE, will be held from June 13 to 16 at Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre. More details at www.itehk.com, or to travel@tkshk.com for enquiry.