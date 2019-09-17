Hong Kong’s famous Tsui Wah now has a second Singapore outlet on Orchard Road

Tsui Wah’s outlet at The Heeren is its second in Singapore. Both outlets here are the only ones it has opened outside of China. Jumbo Group

Craving some crispy buns with condensed milk and an ice cold cup of Hong Kong milk tea after a day of intense shopping? Here’s some good news: you no longer have to go all the way to Clarke Quay to satisfy the craving since Tsui Wah (finally) has a location on Orchard Road.

On Monday (Sept 16), Jumbo Group announced the opening of its second Tsui Wah outlet in Singapore, about 15 months after it opened the first Singapore store at Clarke Quay. This makes Singapore home to the only two Tsui Wah outlets that exist outside of China and its two special administrative regions.

The new outlet at The Heeren spans over 4,800 sq ft and has 192 seats across its alfresco and indoor dining areas.

Ang Kiam Meng, group CEO and executive director of Jumbo said the second outlet’s location is “strategic” as it is easily accessible by shoppers, tourists and locals on Singapore’s main shopping belt.

Founded in Hong Kong in 1967, Tsui Wah now has approximately 70 outlets across the world.

