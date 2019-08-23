Hong Kong protesters are forming a human chain 30 years after the Baltic Way democracy protests

caption Protesters hold hands to form a human chain during a rally to call for political reforms at the Avenue of Stars in Hong Kong, August 23, 2019. source Thomas Peter / REUTERS

Hong Kong protesters joined hands on the 30th anniversary of the Baltic Way, when an estimated 2 million people protested Soviet rule by forming a human chain across Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania.

"Hongkongers, let's make history together and let the world witness our solidarity," a promotional video for the demonstration said.

Thousands of chanting Hong Kong protesters joined hands to form human chains on Friday in a peaceful protest, with almost three months of anti-government demonstrations showing no sign of let-up across the Chinese-ruled territory.

Demonstrators, families young and old, some people masked, some using hand wipes to stay clean, linked hands across different districts as others held up banners thanking overseas nations for supporting “freedom and democracy” in Hong Kong.

According to the Hong Kong Free Press, some protesters carried signs in a variety of languages, including Latvian, Lithuanian, and Estonian, thanking foreign countries for their support of Hong Kong protesters.

“Hongkongers, let’s make history together and let the world witness our solidarity,” a promotional video for the demonstration said. “Let’s hold each other’s hands and defend this city with our bodies and our will. Let’s show the world our determination to resist tyranny.”

Their move echoed one on August 23, 1989, when an estimated 2 million people joined arms across the three Baltic states in a protest against Soviet rule that became known as the “Baltic Way” or “Baltic Chain.”

caption Protesters form a human chain during a rally to call for political reforms in Hong Kong, August 23, 2019. source Tyrone Siu / REUTERS

“I joined the Hong Kong Way because it’s peaceful,” said protester Peter Cheung, 27. “This is the 30th anniversary of the Baltic Way. I hope there will be a bigger chance to make an international noise.”

The protest, which included dozens shining lights from the top of Kowloon’s Lion Rock, visible from the main island of Hong Kong, showed the apparent defiance of Hong Kong people after warnings from Communist Party leaders in Beijing and Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam about violence.

caption Protesters form a human chain during a rally to call for political reforms in Hong Kong, August 23, 2019. source Kai Pfaffenbach / REUTERS

Police presence was thin and the protest ended promptly at 9 p.m. local time.

But protesters are also planning a “stress test” of the airport this weekend, and some, wearing their traditional black garb, were making their way from the nearby suburban town of Tung Chung on Friday night.

caption Protesters form a human chain during a rally for political reforms in Hong Kong, August 23, 2019. source Thomas Peter / REUTERS

The protests, triggered by a now-suspended bill that would have allowed extraditions to China, have plunged the former British colony into its worst crisis since its return to China in 1997 and pose a major challenge for Beijing.

The unrest has widened into calls for greater freedom, fueled by worries about the erosion of rights guaranteed under a “one country, two systems” formula, adopted after the 1997 handover, such as an independent judiciary and the right to protest.

source REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

The airport, reached by a gleaming suspension bridge carrying both rail and road traffic, was forced to close last week when protesters, barricading passageways with luggage trolleys, metal barriers, and other objects, clashed with police.

China’s Hong Kong affairs office condemned the mayhem as “near-terrorist acts,” and protest organizers wrote Friday online, “Go to the airport by different means, including MTR, airport bus, taxi, bike and private car to increase pressure on airport transport.”

The Airport Authority published a half-page notice in newspapers urging young people to “love Hong Kong” and said it opposed acts that blocked the airport, adding that it would keep working to maintain smooth operations.

caption Anti-government protestors at Hong Kong International Airport on August 13, 2019. source REUTERS/Issei Kato

Hong Kong’s high court extended an order restricting protests at the airport. Some activists had apologized for last week’s airport turmoil.

The Canadian consulate said it had suspended travel to mainland China for local staff, just days after a Chinese employee of the city’s British consulate was confirmed to have been detained in China.

caption A woman holds a poster of Simon Cheng, a staff member at the British consulate who went missing on August 9 after visiting mainland China. source Reuters

Beijing has said that Simon Cheng, the consulate employee, was detained in the border city of Shenzhen neighboring Hong Kong. It has accused Britain and other Western countries of meddling in its affairs in Hong Kong.

Canada’s latest travel advisory on Thursday warned of reports of increased screening of travelers’ digital devices at border crossings between mainland China and Hong Kong.

caption Protesters form a human chain during a rally for political reforms in Hong Kong, August 23, 2019. source Ann Wang / REUTERS

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Canada’s decision not to allow local staff to visit the mainland was one for Canada, which it respected.

caption Protesters to form a human chain during a rally for political reforms in Hong Kong, August 23, 2019. source Thomas Peter / REUTERS

If people came to China and followed the law, they would have no problems, he told a daily news briefing.”But if you have a hidden aim, and are hatching a sinister plot, then I fear in China you need to be in a state of apprehension and extra careful.”

The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of China said it had received multiple reports of Chinese border officials detaining journalists and searching their digital devices when traveling between the mainland and Hong Kong.

caption Riot police officers outside a branch of HSBC bank as anti-extradition bill protesters demonstrate, in Hong Kong, August 11, 2019. source Thomas Peter / Reuters

The protests are taking a toll on Hong Kong’s economy and tourism, with the special administrative region on the cusp of its first recession in a decade.

Transport Secretary Frank Chan said airport passenger volume from August 1 to August 21 was down 11% from the same period last year, with cargo volume down 14%.

Commerce Secretary Edward Yau said visitor arrivals started to fall in mid-July. For August 15 to August 20, arrivals were down 49.6% on the corresponding 2018 period.

“It was the fastest and steepest drop in recent years, and the situation is obviously very worrisome,” he told reporters.

The protests have caused corporate casualties, most dramatically at the Cathay Pacific airline, amid mounting Chinese scrutiny of the involvement of some of its staff in protests.

caption Cathay Pacific’s chief executive officer, Rupert Hogg, at a press conference on the company’s half-year results in Hong Kong, August 16, 2017. source ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images

Cathay confirmed on Friday that Rebecca Sy, the head of Cathay Dragon’s Airlines Flight Attendants’ Association, was no longer with the company. Her departure follows the shock resignation of Cathay chief executive Rupert Hogg last week.

Demonstrators have five demands: withdraw the extradition bill, set up an independent inquiry into the protests and perceived police brutality, stop describing the protests as “rioting,” waive charges against those arrested, and resume political reform. Beijing has sent a clear warning that forceful intervention is possible, with paramilitary forces holding drills just over the border.

caption Protesters form a human chain at a rally for political reforms in Hong Kong, August 23, 2019. source Kai Pfaffenbach / REUTERS

(Reporting by Jessie Pang, Lukas Job, Donny Kwok, Anne Marie Roantree and Twinnie Siu in Hong Kong, Brenda Goh in Shanghai and Ben Blanchard in Beijing; writing by Nick Macfie; editing by Robert Birsel and Alison Williams)