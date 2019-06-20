Hope Hicks reportedly stopped returning some of Trump’s calls after she left the White House, and he’s been asking, ‘What happened to Hope?’

Hope Hicks, the former White House communications director, hasn’t returned several of President Donald Trump‘s phone calls since she resigned from her post last year, CNN reported on Wednesday.

Trump has repeatedly remarked, “What happened to Hope?” according to sources close to him who spoke with CNN.

Hicks has reportedly remained loyal to Trump but wanted some space from the political circus she played a key role in for three years.

Hicks was one of the president’s longest-serving aides and closest confidantes. She began working for the Trump Organization in 2014, served as press secretary for the Trump campaign, and ultimately became the communications chief at the White House.

But Hicks considered rejoining the administration last summer and asked friends which positions they thought might be available to her, CNN reported. And she has remained close with former White House colleagues and campaign staffers, CNN said.

Following her White House departure, Hicks spent several months living in New York City, where she kept a low profile. In August, Fox Corp. brought Hicks on as its top communications officer – a job that took her to Los Angeles.

Hicks spent about eight hours testifying before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday as part of its investigation into whether the president obstructed justice. But she refused to answer the committee’s questions during the closed-door session or provide any documents pertaining to her time in the White House.

White House counsel Pat Cipollone wrote in a letter to the committee that Hicks is “absolutely immune” from revealing information about her work in the White House, including minor details like where her office was. Democrats called the immunity assertion “bogus,” and Justice Department veterans and ethics lawyers also said Cipollone’s assessment has no legal merit.

Trump spoke out in defense of his former aide on Wednesday, tweeting, “So sad that the Democrats are putting wonderful Hope Hicks through hell, for 3 years now, after total exoneration by Robert Mueller & the Mueller Report. They were unhappy with result so they want a Do Over. Very unfair & costly to her. Will it ever end?”