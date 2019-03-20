Trump’s former communications director Hope Hicks will cooperate with House Democrats’ investigation into the president

caption Hope Hicks is heading to New Fox, where she’ll serve as communications chief. source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Hope Hicks will comply with a request for documents from House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, who is overseeing a probe into President Donald Trump and allegations of obstruction of justice.

In a letter sent to Hicks in early March, Nadler asked for “any personal or work diary, journal or other book containing notes, a record or a description of daily events.”

Hicks, the former White House communications director, had a close working relationship with Trump.

Former White House communications director Hope Hicks will cooperate with a House Judiciary Committee probe into President Donald Trump and allegations of obstruction of justice, CNN reported on Wednesday.

Hicks, who had a close working relationship with Trump, is set to turn over documents to the committee related to the investigation, a spokesman for House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler said.

Nadler reportedly requested materials on an array of issues, including Trump’s controversial firing of FBI Director James Comey, false statements former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn made to the FBI, and Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Kremlin-linked lawyer in Trump Tower during the 2016 election. Nadler has also been looking into hush-money payments to two women who said they had affairs with Trump.

An attorney for Hicks declined to comment on this development when contacted by CNN.

Earlier this month, Nadler requested documents from 81 individuals and other entities as part of a expanding inquiry into Trump’s “obstruction of justice, corruption, and abuse of power.”

Hicks played a key role in Trump’s 2016 campaign and served as the administration’s communications director from August 2017 to March 2018.

She’s now working as executive vice president and chief communications officer at what is being called “New Fox,” which includes Fox News, Fox Sports, and Fox Business (post sale of most 21st Century Fox assets to Disney).

In early 2018, Hicks testified to the House Intelligence Committee behind closed doors, reportedly refusing to answer many of the questions from Democratic lawmakers at a time when Republicans still had a majority in Congress.

Now that Democrats have control of the House, they’ve launched a slew of investigations into Trump, his finances, and relationship with Russia, but have been wary of characterizing this as a march toward impeachment.