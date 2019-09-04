8 intimate photos of the Obamas during the 2008 presidential election

caption Photographer Callie Shell walks behind Barack Obama before they board his plane during his campaign trail. source Emmanuel Dunand/AFP/Getty Images

Callie Shell is an American photographer who photographed the Obama family during his journey to the White House.

She found photography to be a great tool to educate Americans and show the reality of what is going on in the world.

Her photographs depict the most intimate moments shared between the family as Obama tirelessly campaigned in the 2008 presidential race.

Award-winning photographer Callie Shell documented the journey the Obama family ventured on as Barack Obama campaigned for president in 2008. Her photos display the raw emotions and intimate moments the entire family endured during his hard-fought campaign. Shell weaves in insightful quotes from Barack and Michelle that reveal their commitment to fighting for the country and uniting the American people.

Here are eight deeply personal and captivating photos of the Obama family during their road to the White House.

Excerpted from “Hope, Never Fear: A Personal Portrait of the Obamas” by Callie Shell with permission from Chronicle Books. Copyright 2019.

Obama listens from a back stairwell as he is introduced. It was his second or third speech of the day.

“When I think about how I understand my role as citizen, setting aside being president, and the most important set of understandings that I bring to that position of citizen, the most important stuff I’ve learned I think I’ve learned from novels. It has to do with empathy. It has to do with being comfortable with the notion that the world is complicated and full of grays, but there’s still truth there to be found, and that you have to strive for that and work for that.” -Barack Obama

Obama and the girls get breakfast and wash the dishes. This morning he took the girls to school and Michelle Obama went to work.

“Gender stereotypes affect all of us, regardless of our gender, gender identity, or sexual orientation. But I also have to admit that when you’re a father of two daughters, you become even more aware of how gender stereotypes pervade our society . . . You feel the enormous pressure girls are under to look and behave and even think a certain way.” -Barack Obama

Obama shares breakfast with young diner Daniel Van Dusky the morning before the Pennsylvania primary.

“We pass on the values of empathy and kindness to our children by living them.” -Barack Obama

Obama orders ice cream at the start of a three-day bus tour of Pennsylvania and Ohio.

“Any fool can have a child. That doesn’t make you a father. It’s the courage to raise a child that makes you a father.” -Barack Obama

The first time the Obamas had been alone together in a week. Most meetings during the 2008 campaign consisted of crossover moments in back hallways before rallies.

“When you are struggling, and you start thinking about giving up, I want you to remember something that my husband and I have talked about since we first started this journey nearly a decade ago . . . that is the power of hope. The belief that something better is always possible if you’re willing to work for it and fight for it.” -Michelle Obama

Two staffers had just passed and done two pull-ups. Not to be outdone, Obama did three with ease, dropped, and walked out to make a speech.

“It’s easy to absorb all kinds of messages from society about masculinity and come to believe that there’s a right way and a wrong way to be a man. But as I got older, I realized that my ideas about being a tough guy or cool guy just weren’t me. They were a manifestation of my youth and insecurity. Life became a lot easier when I simply started being myself.” -Barack Obama

Michelle Obama looks over Obama’s remarks to supporters before the Super Tuesday election night rally. In a surprise twist, Obama surpassed Hillary Clinton in delegate numbers.

“I’ve seen first-hand that being president doesn’t change who you are. It reveals who you are.” -Michelle Obama

After a series of press interviews, Obama borrows one of my cameras to take my photograph.

“We have to zealously protect independent media. And we have to guard against the tendency for social media to become purely a platform for spectacle and outrage and disinformation. Let’s insist that our schools teach critical thinking to our young people, not just blind obedience.” -Barack Obama

