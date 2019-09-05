Horizon Software Opens New Office in Shanghai to Pursue Expansion in Mainland China

SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach – 5 September 2019 – Horizon Software (Horizon), a leading provider of electronic trading solutions and algorithmic technology, is pleased to announce the opening of its Shanghai office. Horizon continues to demonstrate its support of the rapidly growing financial markets in Asia by enlarging its presence in mainland China.

The new office, strategically located in the heart of Shanghai’s central business district, will focus on addressing promising mainland China as Chinese financial regulation authorities recently promoted the opening of local capital markets and attracted more long-term overseas capital. A Shanghai-based team of Horizon consultants will provide implementation services and local support to Horizon clients in the growing region.





Today Chinese capital markets are among the most dynamic in Asia. The Chinese capital market, despite its relative short history in its modern form, has experienced a tremendous growth and is now the second largest in the world, with a strong focus on derivatives. With already 12 existing clients using Horizon for derivatives market making and advanced electronic algorithmic trading, Horizon software is ideally positioned to accompany local players.





The new office expands Horizon international footprint and consolidates its global leadership in the field of electronic trading software solutions in Asia.





“China represents a very significant business opportunity for Horizon, and we are investing in the presence that will demonstrate to our existing and new Chinese clients that we are committed in providing locally the solutions and services for which we are renowned worldwide,” commented Sylvain Thieullent, CEO at Horizon Software. “We know that China has a great amount of potential and we look forward to developing new relationships in this region.”

Adrien Mastronardi, Head of Sales in the APAC region added, “The good news is that in recent years, China has been reforming its capital markets, liberalizing its financial system and internationalizing its currency to encourage more foreign institutional investors to participate in its economy. Horizon has a special, long-term relationship with Asia as one of the first vendors to fully invest in the region’s potential. My aim here is to grow and improve our pre-existing connections and partnerships, continuing to be influential in the increasing sophistication of the local financial markets.”

In addition to Shanghai, Horizon has offices in Hong Kong and Bangkok in Asia.



