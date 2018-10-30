An upcoming horror movie called ‘The Prodigy’ had to be re-edited because test audiences screamed so much

caption Jackson Robert Scott plays Miles. source Orion Pictures

“The Prodigy” is an upcoming horror movie from the director of “The Pact.”

It had to be re-edited after one scene scared a test audience too much.

It will be released in February 2019.

Upcoming horror movie “The Prodigy” had to undergo some changes after scaring a test audience too much.

Director Nicholas McCarthy told Entertainment Weekly that a particular part in the movie had to be re-edited.

“The first time we previewed the movie, there is a section where people screamed so loud that we had to go back and re-edit the scene that followed it,” he said. “Because people were still recovering from what they had just seen, and they were missing the dialogue.”

“The Prodigy” stars “Orange Is the New Black” actress Taylor Schilling as Sarah, the mother of a young boy named Miles, played by “It” actor Jackson Robert Scott. After exhibiting some supernatural and evil behavior, Sarah takes her son to a therapist to determine what’s wrong with him.

The director said he got the script four years ago and had to make the movie.

“For the first half, I was thinking, ‘Wow, this is a really interesting, and creepy, and twisted variation on the evil kid subgenre,'” he said. “But then the script just went to this place that I couldn’t believe. That’s what made me go from, ‘Here’s a movie I think might be cool’ to, ‘Here’s a movie that’s gotta be made.'”

It’s written by Jeff Buhler, who wrote the screenplay for the upcoming version of “Pet Sematary,” and also stars Colm Feore, Peter Mooney, Olunike Adeliyi, and Brittany Allen.

The movie will be released in theaters February 8, 2019.

Watch the first teaser below.

