6 horror movies coming after ‘The Invisible Man’ that could be box-office hits this year

Horror movies had a rough start to the year at the box office with disappointments like “The Turning” and “Brahms: The Boy II.”

But “The Invisible Man,” which hit theaters over the weekend, is the first horror hit of 2020 and could be a sign of good things to come for the genre.

Anticipated horror sequels like “A Quiet Place Part II” and “Halloween Kills” will likely drive audiences to theaters.

The horror genre is one of the most dependable genres at the box office, but it got off to a rough start this year.

Disappointments like “The Turning” ($18 million worldwide so far) and “Brahms: The Boy II” ($16 million so far) didn’t excite audiences, but 2020 finally got its first horror hit over the weekend with “The Invisible Man.”

The movie earned $29 million domestically and $49 million globally in its debut off of a $7 million production budget. The modern update on the classic tale is the first monster movie from Blumhouse – the production company that specializes in low-budget horror movies – in its partnership with Universal Pictures, which has a first-look deal with it.

“The Invisible Man,” directed by Leigh Whannell and starring Elisabeth Moss, has likely revived Universal’s monster-movie strategy after the disastrous performance of 2017’s “The Mummy” derailed its planned “Dark Universe” connected universe.

The movie has also revived the box-office prospects for horror movies this year. Beyond “The Invisible Man” are expected hits, from anticipated sequels like “A Quiet Place Part II” and “Halloween Kills” to a reboot of the horror classic “Candyman.”

Below are six horror movies coming to theaters this year that could set the genre on a hot streak:

“The Hunt” — March 13

Universal and Blumhouse’s “The Hunt” was originally scheduled for release in September, but was postponed following the August mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. Universal announced last month that the movie would be released on March 13 (yes, Friday the 13th).

Before it was even postponed the movie had caused a stir among conservatives for seemingly featuring liberal elites hunting “deplorables.” Business Insider’s Jason Guerrasio saw the movie and wrote that while it’s a “twisted, violent satire,” that’s not what the movie is about.

Universal is using the controversy to its advantage, though. The movie’s poster features the slogan: “The most talked about movie of the year is one that no one’s actually seen. Decide for yourself.” With the conversation surrounding the movie and a modest budget at $14 million, Blumhouse could soon have another hit on its hands.

“A Quiet Place Part II” — March 20

“A Quiet Place,” which follows a family fighting to survive against monsters that hunt by sound, was one of the biggest box-office surprises of 2018. It raked in $340 million off of a $17 million production budget. So it wasn’t shocking when Paramount quickly greenlit a sequel, in which star Emily Blunt has returned along with director John Krasinski.

In its long-range forecast last month, Boxoffice.com projected “A Quiet Place Part II” to make $72 million domestically in its opening weekend, which would be more than the $50 million debut of the first movie.

“A Quiet Place Part II” comes at a time when Paramount, which has struggled at the box office in recent years, is desperate for franchises. Fortunately, the movie also comes soon after the studio’s “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie premiered to impressive numbers.

“Spiral: From the Book of Saw” — May 15

Chris Rock is rebooting the “Saw” franchise with “Spiral,” starring Rock and Samuel L. Jackson.

After “Saw: The Final Chapter” in 2010, Lionsgate attempted to revive the franchise with an eighth movie, “Jigsaw,” in 2017 to decent results. It made $103 million worldwide off of a $10 million production budget. But “Spiral” will offer an entirely new take on the series, based on an original story by Rock that is sure to intrigue both fans of the long-running horror franchise and general moviegoers.

“Candyman” — June 12

The original “Candyman” in 1992, about a murderous spirit that can be summoned by saying his name five times in a mirror, is a cult horror classic. Director Nia DaCosta and executive producer Jordan Peele are bringing it back with this modern reboot/sequel starring up-and-comer Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (“Aquaman” and “Watchmen”).

Peele’s name attached to the movie will likely be a point of interest for younger, diverse audiences. The director of “Get Out” and “Us” has developed a recognizable horror brand that will serve the movie well, even if he’s not the director. Both of his movies were hits and each made more than $255 million worldwide off of low budgets.

“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” — September 11

The first “Conjuring” in 2013 made $320 million globally off of a $20 million production budget. 2016’s “The Conjuring 2” grossed the same amount worldwide, but with double the budget. The bottom line is that audiences love the “Conjuring” series, including its spin-offs like “The Nun,” and there’s no reason to believe that won’t be the case for the third entry.

The biggest hurdle the movie is facing might be that James Wan, who directed the first two, is not returning as director. It’s instead directed by Michael Chaves, who helmed the “Conjuring” spin-off “The Curse of la Llorona.” Still, the title alone will probably be enough to inspire interest.

“Halloween Kills” — October 16

The 2018 “Halloween” reboot $255 million worldwide and was produced for $10 million. The production company behind it? Blumhouse, of course.

Its sequel, “Halloween Kills,” will attempt to replicate the magic of that movie with returning director David Gordon Green and star Jamie Lee Curtis. Blumhouse has so much confidence in its new “Halloween” movies that another sequel, “Halloween Ends,” is already set for release next year.