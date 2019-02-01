21 horror films coming out this year that scary-movie buffs can look forward to

caption This year, viewers can finally see the anticipated sequel to “Happy Death Day.” source Universal Pictures

The 2019 movie release cycle is amping up and there are a ton of great horror movies on the docket for the year

Major sequels include “It: Chapter 2” and “Annabelle 3”

Follow-ups are lined up from the directors of recent hits “Get Out”, “The Witch,” and “Hereditary”

Every year, horror releases run the gamut from big studio movies to limited release indie films. With upcoming films like “Us,” Jordan Peele’s follow up to “Get Out” and plenty of adaptations and remakes of classic horror stories including “Pet Sematary” and “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” on the horizon, scary movie fans have a lot to look forward to this year.

Here are 21 horror films coming out this year that any scary movie buff can get excited for.

“Velvet Buzzsaw” is out now.

caption Renee Russo and Jake Gyllenhaal in "Velvet Buzzsaw."

“Nightcrawler” director Dan Gilroy is pairing up with Jake Gyllenhaal again for another unsettling thriller. More than “Nightcrawler,” “Velvet Buzzsaw” is leaning into the horror genre. Gyllenhaal inhabits another eccentric protagonist as an LA art dealer who discovers a series of supernatural, vengeful paintings. It appears to be a dark satire in the same way as their previous collaboration.

“Piercing” is out now.

caption The film is under limited release.

“Piercing” is the latest film from director Nicolas Pesce. His last effort was “The Eyes of My Mother,” a haunting, artful black and white drama with a tinge of horror. “Piercing” is a psychological horror film starring Christopher Abbott and Mia Wasikowska.

“The Prodigy” – February 8

caption The movie deals with a child being possessed.

One of many child possession movies coming in 2019, “The Prodigy” is set for release through Orion Pictures. Directed by horror filmmaker Nicholas McCarthy and starring “Orange Is the New Black” lead Taylor Schilling, “The Prodigy” is among the first purely horror films of the year.

“Happy Death Day 2U” – February 13

caption It's the sequel to "Happy Death Day."

This is the sequel to 2017’s surprise Blumhouse hit “Happy Death Day.” The original slasher took the “Groundhog Day” style of story and followed a college student who kept reliving the day she was murdered until she found the killer. The sequel appears to remix the premise with some slight twists.

“Climax”- March 1

caption It's a musical.

The provocative director who brought the world the trippy “Into the Void” has made another visual feast with “Climax,” a horror musical about a house of dancers whose LSD was spiked. Chaos ensues.

“The Hole in The Ground” – March 1

caption The film is about a sinkhole.

Shown at Sundance and just picked up by backers of great modern horror A24, “The Hole In The Ground” is 2019’s unsettling creepy kid movie. First time director Lee Cronin has received praise for his direction and execution of the film. The film is confirmed for a limited March release, with a wide release to be determined.

“Us” – March 22

caption Lupita Nyong'o stars in the film.

Jordan Peele made a well-received debut with his film “Get Out.” And now his second horror movie is titled “Us.” Starring Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, and Elisabeth Moss, Peele asks what happens when we are our own worst enemy.

“Pet Sematary” – April 5

caption It's based on a book by Stephen King.

The remake of Stephen King’s “Pet Sematary” is releasing almost 30 years to the day since Greta Mary Lambert’s original film adaptation. The latest update to this terrifying classic of a couple who move to Maine to find themselves living on a burial ground stars Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz, and John Lithgow.

“The Curse of La Llorona” – April 19

caption The film is based on a Latin American folktale.

“The Curse of La Llorona” is an upcoming supernatural ghost story based on the Latin American folktale The Weeping Woman. Set in 1973 Los Angeles, it follows a woman whose daughter has been possessed by the spirit La Llorona.

The film is set for wide release on by Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema in April.

“Child’s Play” – June 21

caption It's a remake of the original 1988 film.

This sequel is a reboot of the iconic ’80s and ’90s slasher franchise starring horror’s most iconic evil doll. A sequel to the 1988 original, this remake is directed by Lars Klevberg and stars Aubrey Plaza and Brian Tyree Henry.

“Annabelle 3” – July 3

caption The film is currently untitled.

The currently untitled second sequel to the wildly successful “Annabelle,” is set to be released in July. The latest installment in “The Conjuring” franchise is directed by newcomer Gary Dauberman and is co-written by Dauberman and James Wan. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga will reprise their roles from “The Conjuring” films.

“Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark” – August 2019

caption You might have read the book when you were younger.

An adaptation of the traumatizing children’s book series, “Scary Stories To Tell in the Dark” is hopefully coming out this year. Not much is known about the plot, but the film is written and produced by Guillermo Del Toro among others, so this is one to keep an eye on. The film’s anticipated release is August.

“Midsommar” – August 9

caption The "Midsommar" director also directed "Hereditary."

“Hereditary” director Ari Aster is set to release another horror movie this summer. “Midsommar” is the story summer road trip that goes south when a couple finds themselves in the clutches of a pagan cult in Sweden. A24 is sticking with Aster for the time being and is set to distribute “Midsommar.”

“It: Chapter 2” – September 6

caption Bill Skarsgård is set to return as Pennywise.

The 2017 remake of “It” was successful, grossing around $700 million, according to Deadline. Andy Muschietti returns to direct the second part of his adaptation of Stephen King’s 1000 page novel.

The success has allowed the team to cast stars James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Jay Ryan, and Bill Hader as the adult versions of the Derry kids who overcame a killer clown in the first chapter, but not without suffering emotional trauma. Bill Skarsgård is set to return as Pennywise.

“Jacob’s Ladder” – TBD 2019

caption It's a remake of the 1990 film.

Another 2019 remake, “Jacob’s Ladder” is an homage to the original psychological horror film. The 1990 cult classic dealt with themes of PTSD and the psychological impact of wartime trauma. Originally slated for February, “Jacob’s Ladder” has been shifted to later in the year by distributors LD Entertainment.

“The Lodge” – TBD 2019

caption The film takes place in a snowy setting.

This original is from the writers behind 2014’s horror cult hit “Goodnight Mommy,” Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala. Starring Riley Keough as a soon-to-be-stepmom trapped in an Overlook Hotel inspired lodge with her stepchildren, “The Lodge” has been compared favorably to modern family horror drama “Hereditary.”

The film is already getting fairly positive reviews out of Sundance.

“The Lighthouse” – TBD 2019

caption This film is directed by the same director of "The Witch."

Another A24 powerhouse, “The Lighthouse” is director Roger Egger’s second horror film, following the wild success of “The Witch,” one of the best horror films of the decade. Starring Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson, all that’s known of “The Lighthouse” so far is it is a black-and-white movie set in 20th century Maine.

“The Dead Don’t Die” – TBD 2019

caption The film is from the same director of "Only Lovers Left Alive."

This work-in-progress will be the latest from “Paterson” director Jim Jarmusch. It’s been about six years since Jarmusch brought his tender, idiosyncratic style to the vampire genre with “Only Lovers Left Alive,” the best vampire film since “Let The Right One In.”

His foray into the zombie genre should be hotly anticipated, sporting a stellar cast reportedly including Adam Driver, Bill Murray, Selena Gomez, Chloë Sevigny, and Steve Buscemi.

“The Turning” – TBD 2019

This supernatural flick produced by Steven Spielberg is set for release later in the year. “The Turning” is based off an 1898 horror novella by Henry entitled “The Turn of the Screw.” It stars Mackenzie Davis as a nanny taking care of two orphans (Finn Wolfhard and Brooklynn Prince from “The Florida Project”) in a haunted house.

“Rabid” – TBD 2019

caption The film stars Laura Vandervoort.

This remake of a deeper David Cronenberg cut is directed by Canadian twins Jen and Sylvia Soska. The original is an extremely Cronenbergian example of body horror, the story of a woman who seeks out a radical untested stem cell treatment that ends up not being as great as it seemed.

“3 From Hell” – TBD 2019

caption It's a sequel to the 2005 film "The Devil's Rejects."

Not much is known about “3 From Hell,” the long-awaited sequel to 2005’s “The Devil’s Rejects.” All that’s important is fans of Rob Zombie can finally rejoice that he is returning to the universe that established his importance as a horror director.

