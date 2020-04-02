7 horror movies you should watch if you love ‘Midsommar’ and where to stream them

caption “Midsommar” was first released in 2019. source A24

Fans of Ari Aster’s “Midsommar” have probably already streamed the 2019 horror movie on Amazon Prime, but there are plenty of similar movies available to stream, too.

Films like “The Wicker Man,” “Mandy,” and “The Ritual” all have killer cults and remote settings that call to mind the beautiful (but terrifying) Swedish village in “Midsommar.”

Released in 2019, Ari Aster’s horror masterpiece “Midsommar” is a sunny yet terrifying tale of a couple’s slow breakup in a remote Swedish village. While the film is definitely in a league of its own, fans of the gory flicks can take comfort knowing that there are plenty of comparable movies available to stream right now – including ones with a similarly remote Scandinavian setting like “The Ritual,” or the horror classic “The Wicker Man,” which also features a fiery conclusion.

Here are seven movies to watch if you loved “Midsommar.”

Note: Numerous Netflix titles drop off the service monthly, so the availability of titles below may change.

“The Ritual” is an unsettling thriller set in the Scandinavian wilderness.

caption “The Ritual” focuses on a group of friends as they try to stay alive in a Swedish forest. source Netflix

Where to stream: Netflix

What it’s about: “Four friends with a long-standing – but strained – connection take a hiking trip to the Swedish wilderness, from which they may never return.”

Why you should watch: Fans of “Midsommar” will appreciate the film’s Scandinavian setting and mystic rituals. But aside from its eerie horror-movie trappings, “The Ritual” is also an intriguing examination of a failing friendship. Stranded in an unknown wilderness, the four friends at the center of “The Ritual” slowly turn on each other, much like the characters in Ari Aster’s 2019 film, and their eventual discord, combined with a nefarious group of villagers, leads to an explosive conclusion you won’t see coming.

“The Wicker Man” has a lot of similarities to “Midsommar,” but is different enough to keep you on your toes.

caption “The Wicker Man” was directed by Robin Hardy. source British Lion Films

Where to stream: Netflix

What it’s about: “Pious detective Neil Howie gets more than he bargained for when he probes a young girl’s disappearance in this harrowing psychological thriller.”

Why you should watch: May Queens, human sacrifices, and a shockingly fiery ending are all par for the course in “The Wicker Man,” which was remade with Nicolas Cage in 2006. However, the 1973 original is just as terrifying – it skillfully combines a beautiful, pastoral setting with depraved cult members and unexpectedly violent rituals.

“Apostle” is a slow-burning period horror movie.

caption Dan Stevens stars in “Apostle.” source Netflix

Where to stream: Netflix

What it’s about: “In 1905, a drifter on a dangerous mission to rescue his kidnapped sister tangles with a sinister religious cult on an isolated island.”

Why you should watch: Calling to mind other cult movies, this 2018 period horror film is bloody, slow-burning, and completely unforgettable. Anchored by a solid performance from star Dan Stevens, “Apostle” foregoes easy scares in favor of a violent and much-earned conclusion, and, like many of the other movies on this list, features a remote setting and bloodthirsty cult.

“Mandy” stars Nicolas Cage as a man out for revenge after cult members kill his wife.

caption Nicholas Cage stars in “Mandy.” source Image Entertainment

Where to stream: Available for free on Shudder or to rent on Amazon Prime Video

What it’s about: “The quiet life of devoted couple Red (Nicolas Cage) and Mandy (Andrea Riseborough) takes a dark and bizarre turn when a nightmarish cult and their maniacal leader (Linus Roache) seek to possess Mandy… body and soul.”

Why you should watch: Featuring a surprisingly skillful performance by Cage, and a group of bloodthirsty bikers, “Mandy” is bonkers from start to finish, but that doesn’t mean it’s not a worthwhile movie to watch. The idyllic setting and ominous cult members call to mind some scenes in “Midsommar,” and the conclusion is just as wild.

Mia Farrow stars in horror classic “Rosemary’s Baby.”

caption Mia Farrow plays an expectant mother in “Rosemary’s Baby.” source Paramount

Where to stream: Netflix

What it’s about: “A woman is thrilled to find out she’s pregnant. But as her belly grows, the more certain she becomes that her unborn child is in serious danger.”

Why you should watch: A horror classic starring Mia Farrow, the costumes and hairstyles of “Rosemary’s Baby” make it aesthetically pleasing, in addition to terrifying. Of course, by today’s standards, this 1968 film is pretty tame, but it’s still creepy enough to keep you on the edge of your seat until the very end. Plus, Rosemary’s slow descent into hysteria, combined with the menacing members of a satanic cult, is pretty similar to lead character Dani’s experience in “Midsommar.”

“The Invitation” is a slow-building and uniquely terrifying thriller.

caption Logan Marshall-Green stars in “The Invitation.” source Drafthouse Films

Where to stream: Netflix

What it’s about: “A man accepts an invitation to a dinner party hosted by his ex-wife, an unsettling affair that reopens old wounds and creates new tensions.”

Why you should watch: “The Invitation” is tense and slow-burning in all the right ways, with what appears to be simply an awkward dinner party eventually progressing into a bloody cult ritual at the behest of the hosts. And much like “Midsommar,” one of the main characters in “The Invitation” is consumed by grief, leading him to make an unspeakable choice at the end.

Chris Hemsworth stars in “The Cabin in the Woods.”

caption “The Cabin in the Woods” was first released in 2011. source Lionsgate

Where to stream: Hulu

What it’s about: “In this twisted thriller, five friends arrive at a secluded cabin with clear instructions for their anticipated mountain getaway. But when the rigid rules are broken, punishment is swift and everyone will pay.”

Why you should watch: It’s a bit more tongue-in-cheek than “Midsommar,” but “The Cabin in the Woods” still delivers on the creepy cult front. Focused on a group of friends who unwittingly find themselves part of a deadly ritual designed to appease ancient gods, “The Cabin in the Woods” is funny, scary, and smart in all the right places.