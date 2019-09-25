13 horror movies you shouldn’t watch before camping

caption You’ll want to avoid summer camp after watching “Friday the 13th.” source Paramount Pictures

Terror in nature is a common trope in the horror genre.

Classic movies like “Friday the 13th” may just convince you to stay away from campsites and cabins.

From “Backcountry” to “The Blair Witch Project,” here are 13 horror films you should avoid if you plan on going camping anytime soon – and don’t want nightmares.

Reconnecting with nature can be fun and exhilarating, but as the horror genre often reminds us, venturing out into the woods can also be terrifying.

While some of the horror movies on this list are classic camp slashers, others are just woodsy tales about isolation and fear. Regardless, they will all have you jumping at snapped twigs and vowing to never leave the comforts of civilization ever again.

In the original “Friday the 13th” (1980), counselors are murdered one by one while attempting to reopen a summer camp.

Betsy Palmer played Jason Voorhees' mother in the film.

The original “Friday the 13th” inspired countless knockoff slasher films that tried, and usually failed, to recapture the terror that unfolded at Camp Crystal Lake years after a young boy named Jason Voorhees drowned.

As the bodies of camp counselors begin dropping one by one, it quickly becomes apparent that no one in the woods is safe.

A weekend trip to a remote cabin quickly turns into a nightmare for five college students in “The Cabin in the Woods” (2011).

Chris Hemsworth starred in the film.

“The Cabin in the Woods” may be a horror-comedy that parodies the classic tropes of horror movies, but that doesn’t mean it holds back in the dread department. From zombie families and killer unicorns to clowns and mermen, this film has just about everything anyone could ever be scared of.

It may be the most “fun” of its kind on this list, but the film is still enough to keep friend groups away from cabins for a while.

“The Ritual” (2017) tells the story of four friends who are stalked by a mysterious creature after taking a shortcut through a Swedish forest.

The film stars "Downton Abbey" actor Robert James-Collier.

To honor the memory of their friend, four men decide to go on a hiking trip in northern Sweden in this Netflix horror film, which is adapted from a novel of the same name. Things take a turn when they decide to make a detour through the forest to cut the trip in half.

Gutted animals hanging from trees and strange markings are not enough to make them turn back, and the men soon find themselves facing their own darkness.

A trip to the woods takes a deadly turn for a group of teenagers in “Lake Bodom” (2016).

caption The film is inspired by real-life murders that happened in Finland. source Shudder TV

This Finnish slasher film is inspired by true, unsolved murders from the 1960s, which is never something people want to hear about a horror movie.

In the film, four teenagers venture out to Lake Bodom in hopes of solving the mystery behind a group of campers who were stabbed to death while sleeping in their tent. History quickly begins to repeat itself as the curious teenagers attempt to reconstruct the grisly murders.

In “The Evil Dead” (1981), a group of friends fall victim to demonic possession during their stay in an isolated cabin.

Bruce Campbell stars in "The Evil Dead."

Ash and his friends just wanted to get away and spend a couple of nights in a remote cabin. Upon discovering an old book and audiotape in the basement, they soon resurrect a demonic entity that begins taking them out one by one, leaving just one survivor to fight for his chance to see another day.

Despite being a low-budget horror film, the inventive shots and practical effects make the cabin and the surrounding forest feel more cold and menacing.

A camping trip turns deadly for a group of young boys in “Cub” (2014).

caption “Cub” is a 2014 Belgian horror movie. source Johan Voets

Not even badge-earning Cub Scouts are safe from the perils of camping.

In this Belgian horror film (also called “Welp”), a group of kids and their scout leader are stalked by a feral boy named Kai and his poacher father, who has set up deadly traps across the forest.

Three film students are haunted by horrific noises after venturing into the woods in “The Blair Witch Project” (1999).

caption Three film students travel into the woods and never come back in this 1999 horror film. source Artisan Entertainment

The 1999 horror classic tells the story of three people who set out to Maryland to uncover the truth about a witch and never come back. Presented as a documentary, the found-footage film was marketed as the real deal, with some early watchers believing that they were actually witnessing these students getting lost in the woods.

The film was shot in a way that brings the audience into the experience with the characters and is definitely not the kind of movie you want to watch before a walk through the forest.

A couple’s camping trip turns into a fight for their survival in “Backcountry” (2015).

Missy Peregrym played Jenn in the 2015 horror film.

In “Backcountry,” two campers hoping for a romantic trip in the Canadian wilderness end up lost without any phones, food, or water.

That all becomes the least of their worries when they enter the territory of a man-eating bear and find themselves fighting for their lives.

It’s a scary reminder that if even the slightest thing goes wrong while you’re out in the woods, it can be deadly.

A caretaker seeking revenge begins murdering campers and counselors in “The Burning” (1981).

Brian Matthews played Todd in this 1981 horror film.

A summer camp caretaker with serious burns from a prank gone wrong becomes a gardening shears-wielding serial killer in this horror movie.

The tagline from one of the posters for this ’80s summer camp slasher says it all: “This summer if you’re planning to go camping – Don’t.”

A group of friends start to turn on each other after being exposed to a flesh-eating virus in “Cabin Fever” (2002).

caption A remake of “Cabin Fever” was released in 2016. source Lionsgate

In this 2002 horror-comedy film, five college graduates who rented a cabin in the woods start to fall victim to a flesh-eating virus that has spread through the water supply.

Although it’s not the scariest film on this list, the blood and gore will be enough to keep you away from a cabin or campsite for quite some time.

A mysterious killer takes over a teen summer camp in the classic slasher film, “Sleepaway Camp” (1983).

caption A summer camp for teens takes a deadly turn in this 1983 film. source US Films

As the title suggests, this ’80s slasher flick takes place at a summer camp where people begin dropping like flies after an introverted girl named Angela shows up.

Known for its twist ending, this horror film will continue to haunt you long after it’s over.

Six people stranded in the woods of West Virginia find themselves being stalked by cannibals in “Wrong Turn” (2003).

Eliza Dushku played Jessie Burlingame in the film.

The woods in this horror film are home to a family of cannibals. When a group of young people accidentally wanders onto their property, the game of cat and mouse begins.

Since 2003, thanks to a combination of its horrifying rural setting and beautiful people running for their lives, “Wrong Turn” has inspired a number of sequels.

“Hatchet” (2006) is about a group of tourists who get more than they bargained for during a haunted swamp tour in Louisiana.

caption A group of tourists attempt to escape a haunted swamp in this 2006 film. source Anchor Bay Entertainment

Victor Crowley was born disfigured thanks to a curse. Bullied as a kid and accidentally murdered by his father, his ghost is out for revenge in this horror movie.

While most of the doomed characters in “Hatchet” find themselves in the Louisiana wilderness on accident, that doesn’t mean seeing this film before trudging through a swamp or nature of any sort won’t leave you feeling on edge.