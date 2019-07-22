A Chicago women was murdered and her baby cut out of her. Them the hospital billed her family more than $300,000.

caption Arnulfo Ochoa, father of 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, who was strangled and her baby boy cut from her womb, visits the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office on Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. source Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/TNS via Getty Images

The family of the pregnant Chicago teen whose baby was cut from her womb was billed more than $300,000 by the hospital that cared for the boy before he died last month.

Authorities say that 46-year-old Clarisa Figueroa and her daughter, Desiree, killed 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez because they wanted to raise her baby, Yovanny Jadiel Lopez, as their own.

The boy died in June of a severe brain injury.

In hospital invoices, the baby was dubbed “Figueroa, boy,” referring to the last name of the woman accused of killing Ochoa-Lopez and little Yovanny.

The family’s attorney, Frank Avila, said that the situation with the hospital has retraumatized Ochoa-Lopez’s husband.

It was a story that shocked the nation: a pregnant Chicago teenager abruptly vanished, leaving behind a husband and 3-year-old son. Her remains were later discovered in a trash can, with authorities saying she was lured into the home of 46-year-old Clarisa Figueroa, who promised the girl free baby clothes.

Instead, police say that Figueroa and her daughter, Desiree Figueroa, cut 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez’s baby boy from her womb with the intention of raising him as their own, according to an indictment reviewed by the Chicago Tribune. The baby, named Yovanny Jadiel Lopez, died in June of a severe brain injury.

Now, the family is speaking out about the thousands of dollars worth of bills sent to them by Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawns, Illinois, where Yovanny was cared for prior to his death. The family’s attorney, Frank Avila, told the Chicago Sun-Times that they were billed over $300,000, despite the hospital telling the family they would waive those costs.

In invoices, the baby was also dubbed “Figueroa, boy,” referring to the last name of the woman accused of killing Ochoa-Lopez and her son. The boy’s family was told in the statements that if they didn’t pay the balance, they would be referred to an external collection agency.

INSIDER has reached out to Advocate Christ Medical Center for comment. In a statement to the Sun-Times, the hospital said “we have had discussions with the family regarding a bill that was inadvertently sent and we regret this error.”

“We take our obligation to patient privacy seriously, and therefore are unable to comment further regarding care, services or billing,” the statement added.

Avila, the family’s attorney, described the situation as “atrocious,” in an interview with PEOPLE. “It’s hard for me to understand the lack of humanity,” he said, noting that the incident has revictimized Ochoa-Lopez’s husband, 20-year-old Yovani Lopez.

Clarisa and Desiree Figueroa were indicted last month on various charges, including first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, and dismembering a body, while the elder Figueroa’s boyfriend, Piotr Bobak, was charged with concealing a homicidal death and obstruction of justice. They have pleaded not guilty.