A 70-year-old nurse and hospital chaplain is in critical condition after surviving the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

caption Police officers guard the Tree of Life synagogue following the shooting that left 11 dead. source Aaron Josefczyk/Reuters

At least 11 people have died and at least six were injured after a shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

One of survivors is Daniel Leger, 70, a nurse and hospital chaplain, his brother, Paul, told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

He was scheduled to lead a Saturday morning service at the synagogue, his brother said.

Daniel Leger was in critical condition after the shooting.

At least 11 people have died after a gunman opened fire at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Saturday morning. The victims ranged in age from 54 to 97.

At least six people were injured in the shooting. Four police officers responding to the scene were hurt in a confrontation with the suspect, said Bob Jones, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s field office in Pittsburgh, during a Saturday press conference. CNN reported that two other individuals were also injured by the gunman.

One of those survivors is 70-year-old Daniel Leger, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported on Saturday.

Daniel Leger, a nurse and chaplain at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC), was in critical condition on Saturday after having surgery at UPMC Presbyterian, his brother, Paul Leger, told the Post-Gazette.

“He may be going into a second surgery. He has a number of surgeries ahead of him,” Paul Leger told the Post-Gazette. “But they did expect that his condition would be surviving.”

Paul Leger told the paper that his brother was married and had two sons and had been scheduled to lead a service at the synagogue on Saturday morning.

Reverend Randall Bush, the pastor of East Liberty Presbyterian Church, told the Post-Gazette he and Daniel Leger had presided over an interfaith wedding earlier this summer. Bush called Leger “gracious and caring Jewish leader” and added that “he was extremely sensitive when we were shaping the wedding experience to balance out the Christian and Jewish traditions.”

In a tweet, the UPMC Health System said that as of 8:45 a.m. Sunday, a 70-year-old man was in critical condition at UPMC Presbyterian. The tweet also said the hospital is treating a 61-year-old female in stable condition, a 55-year-old male officer in stable condition, and a 40-year-old male officer in critical condition.

UPDATE AS OF 8:45 AM ON SUNDAY, OCT. 28, 2018: At UPMC Presbyterian, A 61-year-old female is in stable condition; a 70-year-old male is in critical condition; a 55-year-old male officer is in stable condition; and a 40-year-old male officer is in critical condition. More ⬇️. pic.twitter.com/8zxuaWI370 — UPMC (@UPMCnews) October 28, 2018

One additional officer was treated and released from UPMC Presbyterian yesterday, and another 27-year-old officer is in stable condition at UPMC Mercy, the tweet added.

UPMC did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.

A GoFundMe campaign for the victims of the shooting has now raised more than $300,000.