This hospital is dressing babies born during Shark Week in adorable Baby Shark onesies

caption A newborn wearing a Baby Shark onesie. source The Christ Hospital Health Network

A hospital is dressing babies born during Shark Week in Baby Shark onesies.

The Christ Hospital Health Network, in Cincinnati, Ohio, is giving out onesies inspired by the viral song in a partnership with the nearby Newport Aquarium.

The “mommy shark” and “daddy shark” will also receive two free tickets to the Newport Aquarium to see baby sharks in real life.

An Ohio hospital is dressing babies born during Shark Week in adorable Baby Shark onesies.

The Christ Hospital Health Network, in Cincinnati, is giving out onesies inspired by the viral song in a partnership with the nearby Newport Aquarium.

The teal onesie features a smiling cartoon shark happily singing the words “Baby Shark! Do do do do do do,” from the hit children’s song.

“The mommy shark and daddy shark will also receive two free tickets to Newport Aquarium to experience their Shark Summer,” Bo McMillan, a spokesperson for the hospital, told INSIDER.

The hospital is also activating Baby Shark Snapchat filters at The Christ Hospital’s Mt. Auburn and Liberty Township birthing centers, as well as the Newport Aquarium, McMillan added.

Additionally, social media contests will take place throughout the week for Baby Shark swag.

caption A newborn wearing a Baby Shark onesie. source The Christ Hospital Health Network

The Christ Hospital Health Network and the Newport Aquarium shared a video detailing the differences between baby sharks and baby humans.

Some of the differences are scientifically sound, while others are a little more cute than they are accurate.

“Baby Shark” is a catchy South Korean educational song that captivated millions when it went viral earlier this year. The song was so popular, it made it on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and inspired an upcoming television show.

A number of celebrities, including Cardi B and John Legend, also took to social media to express their love for the tune.

This isn’t the first Shark Week promotion we’ve seen, either. Baby Shark breakfast cereal, Build-A-Bear stuffed sharks, and Shark-themed Vans are all making their debut to celebrate Shark Week.