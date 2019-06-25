Can you find the hot air balloon hidden among the sea of beach balls?

- source
- Courtesy of the Big Domain
- Travel company the Big Domain just released a new brainteaser: a hot air balloon is hidden among a sea of beach balls.
- It’s taking people an average of 1 minute and 14 seconds to find it, according to the company. How fast can you do it?
- Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.
Every season brings with it festive brainteasers, from fall’s Halloween brainteasers to winter’s Christmas puzzles. This summer, travel company the Big Domain has created a beach-inspired teaser to get you in the mood. According to the company, it’s taking people an average of 1 minute and 14 seconds to find it.
Ready to see if you can do it faster? Here’s the image in question – start your timer!
- source
- Courtesy of Big Domain
Did you find the hot air balloon?
Need a few more minutes?
We’ll give you some more time …
Found the hot air balloon yet?
No?
We’ll give you one last shot.
Ready to see where it’s hidden?
Alright, here it is:
- source
- Courtesy of Big Domain
How long did it take you to find it?
- Read more:
- You only get 45 seconds to solve these brainteasers. Can you find all 4 hidden images?
- Less than 1% of people can solve all 10 of these mind-bending puzzles correctly. Here’s what your score reveals about you.
- There’s a star hidden among over 150 Christmas trees in this brain teaser – can you spot it?
- There’s a book hiding among a bunch of electronic gadgets in this new brainteaser – can you spot it?