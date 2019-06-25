Can you find the hot air balloon hidden among the sea of beach balls?

caption There’s a hot air balloon somewhere among these beach balls… source Courtesy of the Big Domain

Travel company the Big Domain just released a new brainteaser: a hot air balloon is hidden among a sea of beach balls.

It’s taking people an average of 1 minute and 14 seconds to find it, according to the company. How fast can you do it?

Every season brings with it festive brainteasers, from fall’s Halloween brainteasers to winter’s Christmas puzzles. This summer, travel company the Big Domain has created a beach-inspired teaser to get you in the mood. According to the company, it’s taking people an average of 1 minute and 14 seconds to find it.

Ready to see if you can do it faster? Here’s the image in question – start your timer!

caption Can you see the hot air balloon? source Courtesy of Big Domain

Did you find the hot air balloon?

Need a few more minutes?

We’ll give you some more time …

Found the hot air balloon yet?

No?

We’ll give you one last shot.

Ready to see where it’s hidden?

Alright, here it is:

caption There it is! source Courtesy of Big Domain

How long did it take you to find it?