A hot air balloon crashed into a crowd of spectators in Missouri, injuring a young girl

By
Ashley Collman
-

source
CBS News

  • A hot air balloon crashed into a crowd of spectators celebrating the bicentennial of Hannibal, Missouri on Saturday.
  • A young girl was seriously injured in the crash, according to KHQA. Her brother told the outlet that she suffered a serious spinal injury.
  • It’s unclear what caused the hot air balloon to suddenly drop from the sky. This video shows the scene.
