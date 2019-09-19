A hot air balloon crash-landed in a San Diego neighborhood for the second time. Here’s the video.

By
Michelle Mark
-
A San Diego councilman tweeted pictures and a video of a hot air balloon crash-landing in his neighborhood.

Mark Kersey/Twitter

  • A hot air balloon crash-landed in a San Diego neighborhood this week, narrowly missing a set of houses, councilman Mark Kersey tweeted.
  • Video posted by the city official shows a massive navy balloon drifting lower and lower just over the neighborhood’s homes, before crash-landing in a parking lot.
  • The balloon’s burner can be seen bursting into flames and fizzling out repeatedly as the pilot tries to keep the aircraft afloat.
  • Kersey’s photos showed the balloon’s basket full of people after they’d landed safely, and the rapidly deflating balloon collapsing atop a building and some trees.
  • “This is ridiculous – twice in a year. Are you kidding me now?” Kersey can be heard saying in the video. “This is nuts.”
  • No one was injured in the emergency landing, NBC News reported.