‘Hot prince’: A new sultan for Pahang, but some Malaysian netizens are focused on its handsome prince instead

Tengku Arif Temenggong Pahang Tengku Fahd Mua’adzam Shah Ibni Sultan Ahmad Shah (left) was present during the coronation of Sultan Abdullah Ibni Sultan Ahmad Shah. Portal Diraja Pahang

The coronation of Sultan Abdullah Ibni Sultan Ahmad Shah as the sixth sultan of Pahang has adventitiously made one prince an internet sensation thanks to his good looks.

Tengku Arif Temenggong Pahang Tengku Fahd Mua’adzam Shah Ibni Sultan Ahmad Shah – who is the younger brother of the new sultan – made some quick appearances in the live video of the coronation.

While fleeting, these brief glimpses of the 25-year-old were all it took to attract the attention of eagle-eyed Malaysians.

Many have taken to Twitter to swoon over the looks of Tengku Fahd, son of Sultan Ahmad Shah Al Musta’in Billah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Abu Bakar and Sultanah Kalsom Abdullah.

One fan called him “Pahang’s hot prince” while another said that he was good looking enough to be a model.

Why is everyone suddenly obsessing about tengku Fahd !!!!!HE IS PAHANG’s BEST KEPT SECRET AND I WANT HIM TO REMAIN AS PAHANG’s BEST KEP SECRET BECAUSE HE IS PAHANG’S HOT PRINCE NOT YOUR HOT PRINCE AND AS A TRUE BLOOD OF PAHANG I URGE THE ATTENTION TO BE DIVERTED TO ANOTHER PRINCE — Adam (@AD___AM) January 12, 2019

Dear Tengku Fahd, can I make you as a model for a character in my next novel? 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/WSSoFwdgkO — HR® (@haziqridzuanHR) January 12, 2019

Twitter user @thirstae expressed her gratitude to the cameraman for giving more screen time to Tengku Fahd.

Thank you cameraman for giving us what we want! More screen time for Tengku Fahd! — 🌻 thirstae 💦 (@taeyong) January 15, 2019

According to a translation by The Star, Twitter user @_TheJebs tweeted: “Following the proclamation of Tengku Abdullah (now Sultan Abdullah), now I only notice Tengku Fahd. I think it is not too much if I call him ‘Pa-hunk’.”

Berikutan Tengku Abdullah yang dimasyhurkan sebagai Sultan Pahang, aku baru menyedari kewujudan Tengku Fahd. Tak keterlaluan kalau aku menggelarkan dia Pa-hunk. I mean… pic.twitter.com/2nU5pI7n1l — Jebs (@_TheJebs) January 12, 2019

And the Internet agrees. The tweet has since garnered over 700 retweets and 1,000 “likes”.

Since the press conference of the new Sultan Pahang, all eyes are on Tengku Fahd now ahhh even his name is cute 🥰❤️ — Pips 🕊 (@AfifahAmr) January 13, 2019

Tengku Fahd is a bae — Redzwan Sam (@RedzDerCzar) January 15, 2019

Everyone is going crazy over Tengku Fahd 🤣🤣😂😂😂 — 1/5 🍒 (@aroundgttk) January 15, 2019

The founder and head of the Sultan Ahmad Shah Environment Trust, Tengku Fahd had acknowledged in a tv2 interview in 2012 that he became interested in doing his bit for the environment when he visited Tioman island and saw the turtles there.

While a YouTube video of the interview – which was shared by “Green Man” environmentalist Matthias Gelber – drew just seven comments, they were nearly all focused on the prince’s charm and good looks.

Sultan Abdullah took the oath and became Pahang’s sixth monarch on Tuesday (Jan 15).

During the ceremony, he reportedly spoke about his father Sultan Ahmad Shah, who abdicated the throne due to poor health after reigning for nearly 45 years, reported The Star.

The Straits Times quoted Sultan Abdullah as saying in a trembling voice: “I hope the people will pray for my father.”

